Socialite Life
Now Reading
The Five — Sarah Cooper, NASCAR, a Bon Jovi Moment, Trump Rally and Puppies
Socialite Life

Socialite Life Newsletter Subscribe

Socialite Life

The Five — Sarah Cooper, NASCAR, a Bon Jovi Moment, Trump Rally and Puppies

by
June 23, 2020
"How to Empty Seat" by Sarah Cooper

This is The Five, our run down five things that we are passionate about, loving, are truly obsessed with, can’t wait for, give us a laugh, are truly inspirational, or are worthy of a little shade.

Today in The Five, we are featuring “How to Empty Seat” by Sarah Cooper, a NASCAR moment, a Bon Jovi moment, meanwhile at a Trump rally, and puppies!

ONE: “How to Empty Seat”

Sarah Cooper is back and she knocks this one out of the park.

TWO: NASCAR

The entire #NASCAR garage just pushed the No. 43 car to the front of the grid in solidarity with Bubba Wallace before today’s race.

This is pretty amazing. Well done NASCAR.

THREE: Bon Jovi Bringing People Together

FOUR: Meanwhile, at a Trump rally.

FIVE: Puppies

Sometimes you just need to see a photo of puppies.

THE LATEST

FROM OUR PARTNERS

★ Want to make an, ah, unique fashion statement? Then you must wear Walter Van Beirendonck. [OMG BLOG]

Thomas Beattie, a British former pro footballer for Warriors FC in Singapore, has come out as gay. [Towleroad]

★ Pornstar Ron Jeremy has just been charged with forcibly raping three women in 2014. He could end up facing life in prison. [Evil Beet Gossip]

Ansel Elgort and his big ball. [Kenneth in the 212]

★ An exhaustive history of Gwyneth Paltrow. Grab yourself a saffron latte and a comfy chair. [Go Fug Yourself]

★ Director Francis Ford Coppola was horrible to Winona Ryder while filming Dracula. [Celebitchy]

Kamala Harris utterly destroys John Cornyn. [Boy Culture]

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X