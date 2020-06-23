The Five — Sarah Cooper, NASCAR, a Bon Jovi Moment, Trump Rally and Puppies

This is The Five, our run down five things that we are passionate about, loving, are truly obsessed with, can’t wait for, give us a laugh, are truly inspirational, or are worthy of a little shade.
Today in The Five, we are featuring “How to Empty Seat” by Sarah Cooper, a NASCAR moment, a Bon Jovi moment, meanwhile at a Trump rally, and puppies!
ONE: “How to Empty Seat”
Sarah Cooper is back and she knocks this one out of the park.
TWO: NASCAR
The entire #NASCAR garage just pushed the No. 43 car to the front of the grid in solidarity with Bubba Wallace before today’s race.
This is pretty amazing. Well done NASCAR.
THREE: Bon Jovi Bringing People Together
FOUR: Meanwhile, at a Trump rally.
FIVE: Puppies
Sometimes you just need to see a photo of puppies.
