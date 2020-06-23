The Five — Sarah Cooper, NASCAR, a Bon Jovi Moment, Trump Rally and Puppies

This is The Five, our run down five things that we are passionate about, loving, are truly obsessed with, can’t wait for, give us a laugh, are truly inspirational, or are worthy of a little shade.

Today in The Five, we are featuring “How to Empty Seat” by Sarah Cooper, a NASCAR moment, a Bon Jovi moment, meanwhile at a Trump rally, and puppies!

ONE: “How to Empty Seat”

Sarah Cooper is back and she knocks this one out of the park.

How to empty seat pic.twitter.com/SxDJ5M1sdN — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) June 22, 2020

TWO: NASCAR

The entire #NASCAR garage just pushed the No. 43 car to the front of the grid in solidarity with Bubba Wallace before today’s race.

This is pretty amazing. Well done NASCAR.

We are one family.



One NASCAR. pic.twitter.com/Y1IRI5qpRe — NASCAR (@NASCAR) June 22, 2020

THREE: Bon Jovi Bringing People Together

This man was sitting alone on a park bench – singing Bon Jovi's ‘Livin’ on a Prayer’ by himself.



Until the end.



Humanity.🌎❤️🎶 pic.twitter.com/Px5tPvHFZG — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) June 22, 2020

FOUR: Meanwhile, at a Trump rally.

It appears that tweet was deleted, but in the interest of heading off allegations of media suppression, I saved the video for posterity pic.twitter.com/tlP7wH9Ahn — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) June 22, 2020

FIVE: Puppies

Sometimes you just need to see a photo of puppies.

