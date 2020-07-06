The Five — Welcome to Chechnya, Skater Boy, Dad, Gay Good News, and Chris Pine

This is The Five, our run down five things that we are passionate about, loving, are truly obsessed with, can’t wait for, give us a laugh, are truly inspirational, or are worthy of a little (or a lot of) shade.
Today in The Five, we are featuring Welcome to Chechnya, a skater boy has all the moves, listen to your father’s advice, Gay Good News with Thomas Roberts and Chris Pine wears a mask.
ONE: Welcome to Chechnya
Utterly heartbreaking, terrifying, and infuriating. Watch it on HBO.
TWO: Skater Boy
I have literally watched this video 15 times already.
THREE: Dad’s Give the Best Advice
Listen to your father.
FOUR: Gay Good News with Thomas Roberts
Want some positivity in your life? Enjoy some Gay Good News!
FIVE: Chris Pine Wears a Mask
Thank you sir, and enjoy your purchases.
THE LATEST
