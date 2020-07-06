Socialite Life
The Five — Welcome to Chechnya, Skater Boy, Dad, Gay Good News, and Chris Pine
The Five — Welcome to Chechnya, Skater Boy, Dad, Gay Good News, and Chris Pine

by
July 6, 2020
Welcome to Chechnya

This is The Five, our run down five things that we are passionate about, loving, are truly obsessed with, can’t wait for, give us a laugh, are truly inspirational, or are worthy of a little (or a lot of) shade.

Today in The Five, we are featuring Welcome to Chechnya, a skater boy has all the moves, listen to your father’s advice, Gay Good News with Thomas Roberts and Chris Pine wears a mask.

ONE: Welcome to Chechnya

Utterly heartbreaking, terrifying, and infuriating. Watch it on HBO.

TWO: Skater Boy

I have literally watched this video 15 times already.

THREE: Dad’s Give the Best Advice

Listen to your father.

FOUR: Gay Good News with Thomas Roberts

Want some positivity in your life? Enjoy some Gay Good News!

FIVE: Chris Pine Wears a Mask

Thank you sir, and enjoy your purchases.

