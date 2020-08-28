With music streaming services in abundance and lesser-known artists getting more and more opportunities for their music to be heard, it is easy to miss everything that is released.

Don’t feel overwhelmed, we’ve got you covered. Here is our round-up of some of the week’s best new tracks as well as one or two songs that might not be new this week, but we cannot stop playing.

This is The Pop Five:

Christina Aguilera — “Reflection” (2020)

This is the remake that we’ve been waiting for. It’s simply gorgeous. And that last note!!!!

BLACKPINK with Selena Gomez — “Ice Cream”

Already a streaming smash, take a lick: “Look so good, yeah, look so sweet / Lookin’ good, enough to eat / Coldest with this kiss, so he call me ice cream.”

JoJo featuring Demi Lovato — “Lonely Hearts” Remix

Talk about a match made in heaven! Talk about a powerhouse chorus.

Calvin Harris and The Weeknd — “Over Now”

Accompanied by a trippy animated visual filled with mushrooms the combo makes for a unique blend of styles.

CNCO — “Beso”

The perfect summer pop song which they will be performing for the first time at the MTV Video Music Awards Sunday night (August 30, 2020).