The Week in Drag – Drag Race Philippines premieres, new music from Peppermint and Trixie, Ru and Michelle share Drag Race success secrets and more￼￼

Hello, hello, hello! Welcome back to another round-up of news from the fiercest queens from around the world (literally) and catch up with your favorite performers from RuPaul’s Drag Race.

If you’re a WOW Presents Plus subscriber (and if you’re not, you should be), you’re witnessing charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent from across the globe as Drag Race Down Under, Canada’s Drag Race, and now Drag Race Philippines are serving up heaping helpings of eleganza and drama.

If that’s not enough, we also have new videos and music from some of our most beloved content queens. There’s lots to get to, so let’s bring it to the runway!

All Stars season 7’s Monét X Change takes the spotlight for the latest episode of “Portrait of a Queen.” From her childhood home in Brooklyn, she discusses growing up in St. Lucia, her drag origins and her lengthy career (including, of course, her time on Drag Race and All Stars.)

TS Madison talks with Ru and Michelle for The Hollywood Reporter. The pair chat about the ongoing success of the show, how they come up with the show’s many challenges and so much more.

This week, the Drag Race universe got one step closer to eventual world domination with the premiere of Drag Race Philippines. The first episode brought the drama…it’s no wonder this series is the first international franchise with its very own separate Untucked (which airs on Fridays on WOW Presents Plus.) Meet the queens and get your first look at this exciting new series here:

Did you catch the premiere of RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race last week? In case you missed it, Batty Davis and Kara Mel D’Ville, along with Kennedy Davenport, Utica & Jasmine Kennedie talk us through the fabulous makeovers and performances at Chicago’s legendary Roscoe’s Bar & Grill.

If there weren’t enough Drag Race series to watch right now, we are also in the middle of season two of Drag Race Down Under. Season one queen Art Simone is recapping the series with her fellow Aussie and Kiwi queens and here, she and Jojo Zaho share their first impressions of the season two queen-testants.

Art and Polly Filla discuss episode 3’s hilarious drag brunch challenge.

This season of “Binge Queens” is also devoted to season two of Down Under. Kita Mean, Angeria Paris VanMicheals, Jasmine Kennedie and June Jambalaya watch and react to the drag brunch challenge and “red to filth” runway fashions. Watch this sneak peek and catch full episodes of this and Drag Race Down Under on WOW Presents Plus.

From the land down under to the Great White North, on episode five of Canada’s Drag Race, the queens played the Snatch Game and walked the runway in fashions inspired by the periodic table of elements. Eve 6000 and Suki Doll are here to play a little “Slap or Scrap” as they rate and review the looks.

Trixie is back again to ransack your wallet. On Friday, she launched her new collection of beauty tools, including an eyelash curler (a must-have in my book), tweezers, a makeup sponge, and beauty scissors. I love these tools and I always love Trixie’s showcase videos.

If you’re a fan of Trixie’s music, this week saw the release of her latest music video. Check out “White Rabbit” from her new release The Blonde & Pink Albums.

On the latest “UNHhhh” Trixie and Katya talk about all emotions, but mostly sadness. This episode will have you in tears, but, trust me, they’re happy ones.

Peppermint has released the first single from the second volume of her “Letters to My Lovers” trilogy and released a gorgeous new video for the first single. The song, “Broken Home” from the upcoming release Moment of Weakness: Letters to My Lovers” (which you can pre-save here) features a sultry duet with Jerome Bell Bastien. “Broken Home” is that moment that you KNOW, it’s the beginning of the end. Contrary to the feelings expressed every morning, “maybe if we don’t go any further we can at least keep things pleasant”. says Peppermint.

If you want to see Peppermint perform this and her other songs live make sure to snatch your tickets for the “Letters Live/Good Juju” tour with Jujubee, which kicks off on November 2 in Seattle, with stops across the country.

The topic is body image this week on the latest episode of “Sibling Rivalry” with Bob the Drag Queen and Monét, who have a lot to say about it.

Relive All Stars season seven’s exceptional Snatch Game with Bob and Monét on the latest episode of ‘Sibling Watchery”.

Violet and Gottmik answer fans’ burning questions on the latest episode of their “No Gorge” podcast.

Jaymes Mansfield creates a fabulous look with the new Trixie Mattel x Juno Birch cosmetics. If only I had those makeup skills.

The always colorful Rock M Sakura eats all the purple foods from her local Filipino store. Not only is Rock a delight to watch, but ube is delicious. #facts

Laganja Estranja’s latest day in the life vlog takes us to Seattle, as she works on special choreography for Miss Step, a musical about a trans woman and to Los Angeles for the opportunity of a lifetime, working for Madonna. You gotta love a fellow Trader Joe’s aficionado.

And that’s it for this trip around the world of RuPaul’s Drag Race. Until we meet again, stay healthy, stay safe and say LOVE!

