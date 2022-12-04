The Week in Drag – Enter the Drag Den with Manila, visit Tina Burner’s closet, fall into Christmas with Trixie and Katya and more

Hello, hello, hello! Welcome to our latest round-up of all things drag! This week, we wrap our coverage of season 4 of Drag Race UK with an interview with the season’s big winner and, of course, a look back at the fierce finale fashions.

We also welcome two new drag series to the family with the premiere of Manila Luzon’s Drag Den and Tongue Thai’d with Pangina Heals. There’s holiday cheer in the air and the queens are here to help you celebrate the season. Trixie and Katya watch the new Christmas movie starring Lindsay Lohan and Jaymes introduces you to a Christmas horror classic.

In addition, we tour the extensive closet of season 13’s Tina Burner, watch along with DeJa Skye as she talks us through an early Drag Race audition tape and watch Willam put the beatdown on more Internet oddities. We’ve got lots to see, so let’s bring it to the runway!

Drag Race UK season four champion Danny Beard returns to Drag Race Yearbook to crown the Prom Queen and reveal the season superlatives with Ysheee Black. I don’t know about you, but I am delighted to see a bearded queen take the crown (and I agree 100% with the season’s Prom Queen.)

The final four brought their best looks to the finale runway and Raja and Raven are here to toot and boot the looks on “Fashion Photo Ruview.”

The lovely Kylie Sonique Love joins the equally lovely Yuhua Hamasaki to discuss the UK finale looks on “Bootleg Opinions.”

Detox and Roxxxy Andrews are the special guests at the Drag Race UK 4 finale viewing party at Chicago’s Roscoe’s Bar and Grille. Watch as they dish abut the episode and spill some tea with Naysha Lopez, Batty Davis and Kara Mel D’Ville.

On last week’s episode of Canada vs The World, the queens brought their best (?) celebrity impersonations to the Snatch Game Summit. The “Binge Queens” – Raven, Jujubee, Morgan McMichaels and Mayhem Miller – have a lot to say about the episode and the starry runway looks. Check out this sneak peek and watch full episodes on WOW Presents Plus.

While the Snatch Game was not one that will go down in Drag Race her-story, the “Celestial Bodies” runway looks were truly dazzling.

Have you ever wondered what “Hot Ones” would be like with fabulous queens in the (literal) hot seat? A new series from WOW Presents Plus is here to do just that. On Tongue Thai’d with Pangina Heals, the RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK vs the World stunner and host of Drag Race Thailand welcomes eight of your favorite queens and Ru-lebrities to one of LA’s most authentic Thai restaurants, Hoy-Ka Hollywood, for an intimate conversation over an incredible spread of Thai cuisine.

Guests are allowed to start out at any spice level they prefer, but as the show goes on, the food gets hotter and so do the questions. From Yum Woon Sen to Pad Prik King, do you think your favorite queens can handle the heat? This season’s roster of guests includes Jujubee, Cheryl Hole, Jimbo, Kim Chi, Ongina, Honey Davenport, Maxi Shield and Mark Kanemura. Tongue Thai’d with Pangina Heals, premieres exclusively on WOW Presents Plus at 11am PT/2pm ET on Tuesday, December 6.

Since we can’t get enough of dark from around the world, we are so excited about the premiere of Drag Den. Manila Luzon serves as the host and “Drag Lord” and shares mentoring/judging duties with “Drag Dealer” Nicole Cordoves, “Drag Runner” Sassa Gurl, and “Drag Enforcer” Catriona Gray. The eight fierce Filipino drag artists competing of the crown are O-A, Maria Cristina, Aries Night, Barbie-Q, Shewarma, Pura Luka Vega, Naia, and Lady Gagita. The series premieres December 8 on Prime Video.

If that announcement doesn’t excite you, check out this video for Manila’s new song “Drag Den” featuring Nicole Cordoves, Sassa Girl, Lady Gagita, Aries Night, Shewarma, Maria Christina, Pura Luka Vega, Naia, O-A and Barbie-Q.

New York comedy queen Tina Burner takes us on a fashion journey on the latest episode of “Out of the Closet.” In this fab interview, Tina shows us she’s more than just red, orange and yellow. She talks about facing off with fashion queens Gottmik and Symone and the infamous drag transformation challenge with Rosé. I think Tina was under-appreciated on her season and I’m glad we get to know her a little better.

Before competing on season 14 DeJa Skye auditioned a few times for Drag Race. In this video, she hilariously reacts to her Drag Race season 7 audition tape. I personally would have cast her based on the tape, but what do I know?

Season one and OG All Star Shannel is a Christmas fanatic and brought her amazing decorations to the season premiere of The Great Christmas Light Fight. Shannel (who is always a winner in my book) discusses the episode with local a Las Vegas TV station in this interview (and Bryan looks so good!)

Since every streaming service is packed with holiday movies, you might need some help in picking a festive film. If you’re looking for something new, watch the new Lindsay Lohan offering, Falling for Christmas, with Trixie and Katya.

If you’re more of a horror fan, Jaymes Mansfield has a spooky treat for you, as she talks about the 1974 horror classic Black Christmas (and gets into drag too.)

Willam is back with another “Beatdown” and this time, it’s literal. Watch a bizarre Target fight and a pan attack…as well as a music video that will leave you crying and some questionable dating tips to on how pick up European men.

Fashion and pop music merge on the latest episode of “The Walk In” as Mo Heart talks to former Drag Race judge Meghan Trainor about all things fashion.

Trixie Mattel answers your burning questions in this entertaining AMA.

Take a break and get your laugh on until you pee your pants…it’s okay, because this week’s topic on “UNHhhh” is bathrooms, and Trixie and Katya have lots to say about the subject. It’s the royal flush of comedy!

Bob and Monét are back to dole out advice on “Sibling Advicery”. The questions range from finding queer romance in high school to becoming a TikTok star and how to deal with friends who are friends no more.

Since Bob is a champion, she can dish about her fellow winners and in this compilation, she talks all things Yvie Oddly.

Gottmik and Violet talk about their “boy lives” on the latest “No Gorge.”

UK queens Kitty Scott-Claus and Ella Vaday spill Drag Race secrets (and look so festive while doing so.)

Need a vacay? Live vicariously through Laganja Estranja as she takes us with her on a Mexican getaway.

And that’s it for this week. In the spirit of the season, we’re leaving you this month with some Christmas classics from the queens. Enjoy “We Three Queens”, featuring Peppermint, Alaska and Manila and, until next week, stay safe stay healthy and say LOVE!

