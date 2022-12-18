Hello, hello, hello! We’re in the thick of the holiday season and your favorite slay belles are here to spread some holiday cheer.

Santa Ru has snuck down the chimney a little early and left us a special treat with a brand new season of Drag Race and there’s some fierce competition in store for you. The queens are sharing gifts of music, with holiday tunes from Priyanka and Rosé (and a classic from Nina West) and fifty of laughter, with new videos from Bob, Trixie and Katya.

We also check in with the queens of Canada vs. The World and get the details of Icesis Couture’s shocking departure from the show from the queen herself. We’ve got lots of gifts under our proverbial tree, so let’s bring it to the runway!

Of course, the biggest story of the week was the Ruveal of the 16 queens competing on season 15 of RuPaul’s Drag Race. The show is now calling MTV home, with a two-part premiere coming your way on Friday, January 6 at 8/7c on MTV followed by all-new episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked. The queens competing for the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar and a cash prize of $200,000 are Amethyst, Anetra, Aura Mayari, Irene Dubois, Jax, Loosey LaDuca, Luxx Noir London, Malaysia Babydoll, Marcia Marcia Marcia, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Princess Poppy, Robin Fierce, Salina EsTitties, Sasha Colby, Sugar, and Spice. Meet the queens and get ready for the charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent!

Celebrate the holiday season with a classic Christmas cover from siren songstress Rosé. This week she released a spirited new video for her version of “Santa Baby.” “I have always adored ‘Santa Baby’,” Rosé reflects of the classic song. “I love its naughty, sexy mood, and its femininity. My version pays homage to Eartha Kitt’s, Madonna’s, and Gwen Stefani’s but I make the song my own by peppering in some light percussion and a few string moments. Also, my ‘Santa Baby’ is almost 100% vocal, and the voice is of a cis man.” Check out the video and share the holiday cheer.

Remember the Christmas specials of days gone by? Relive the celebrity-packed extravaganzas of the1970s with the hilarious Making The Yuletide Gay: A Very Special Paul Lynde Christmas. Along with Michael Airington playing the Hollywood Squares favorite, the special includes appearances from drag icons Lady Bunny and Jackie Beat. We’re also treated to a tune by Evie Harris (played by Jack Plotnick – and if you haven’t seen Girls Will Be Girls, do yourself a favor and seek it out.)

Canada’s Drag Race’s season one champion Priyanka gives us a double dose of cheer with her Christmas tune “Sleigh My Name.” Here’s the festive and fierce video.

Want more? Check out this remix featuring Lemon, Shea Coulee and Alaska 5000.

Gottmik and Violet Chachki take on the topic of all things Christmas on the latest episode of “No Gorge.”

Last week on Canada vs The World, the queens took to the stage to showcase their stand-up comedy skills and brought plaid looks to the runway. We also saw the shocking departure of Icesis Couture. The “Binge Queens”: Raven, Jujubee, Morgan McMichaels and Mayhem Miller take us through the comedy, drama and fashion. Watch the first few minutes here and get full episodes at WOW Presents Plus.

Icesis spills the tea about her departure with Kendall Gender, Naysha Lopez, Batty Davis and Kara Mel D’Ville at the Roscoe’s Viewing Party live from Chicago.

The legendary Latrice Royale (who I got to see last month in RuPaul’s Drag Race Live) is hitting the road for her first solo tour, Life Goes On, which kicks off on April 4. Trust me when II tell you that you do not want to miss this large and in charge queen, so get your tickets now.

Bob and Monét talk about SZA’s upcoming album , the 2022 Streamy Awards, Tumblr porn , dropping money on concerts, and all the latest internet happenings on “Sibling Rivalry.”

The gifts keep on coming! Here’s another new episode for you, because who doesn’t love Bob and Monét?

Bob is back with another makeup tutorial but, instead of following along with a video, he learns how to create Bosco’s signature eyebrows with the diva herself.

It would be rude to to tune into the latest episode of “UNHhhh” as Trixie and Katya talk about nasty neighbors, inconsiderate movie theater talkers and lots more.

Trixie makes cocktails at her bar This Is It! In Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Watch as she crafts a Death Becomes Her, a Pink Lemon Drop Martini and a Hurricane in this intoxicating video.

Let’s catch up with Courtney Act on the season three premiere of her web series “The Courtney Chronicles.” In this episode, she shows us her new house in Sydney.

Jaymes Mansfield pays follicle tribute to another Iconic Blonde video. This time, she recreates Beyonce’s 2016 Met Gala ponytail.

Holidays are a time for family, so this new video from Rock M Sakura is quite timely. Watch along and meet the adorable Mama Sakura.

Yuhua and Laganja review the season 6 promo looks (the season that introduced us to Laganja as well as Bianca, Courtney and Adore) on “Bootleg Opinions.” Were these black with a pop of pink the best promo fashions of the series? Watch and judge for yourself.

What is better than a Laganja Estranja “Day in the Life” vlog? A vlog with Laganja and PANDORA BOXX! Just watch and enjoy.

And that wraps up another holiday-tinged week of news from the world of drag. I’ll leave you with (yes) another Christmas gem from the fabulous Nina West. Enjoy “Cha Cha Heels” and until next week, stay healthy, stay safe and say LOVE!

THE LATEST ON SL