The Week in Drag – Milk comes out of the closet, Trixie and Katya watch Wednesday, Bob faces off with Tamisha Inman and more

Hello, hello, hello! Welcome to our weekly post devoted to all things RuPaul’s Drag Race!

With the holidays approaching, the queens are busy decking their halls and having their stockings by the chimney. We don’t have a ton of content this week, but what we have is sure to keep you smiling.

The “Binge Queens” are here to recap episode three of Canada vs. The World and Trixie and Katya take us on a whirlwind ride through the first season of the creepy new Netflix series Wednesday.

In addition, Willam and Alaska quiz each other on signature farewell messages from the queens and Bob and Monét dole out some sage advice. We have so much charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent to share, so let’s bring it to the runway!

On last week’s episode of Canada vs. The World, the queens brought some amazing fashions to the runway for the Weather Ball. “Binge Queens” Raven, Jujubee, Morgan McMichaels and Mayhem Miller discuss the drama and fashions that (sadly)sent the delightful Anita Wigllit home. Watch the first few minutes here and get full episodes at WOW Presents Plus.

Alaska and Willam bring their Race Chaser podcast to YouTube in this hilarious video, as they test their knowledge of the eliminated queens’ lipstick mirror messages. These two certainly know their Drag Race trivia (and they look amazing.)

Have you watched the Netflix series Wednesday yet? If you want to get a sneak peek at the first season of the spooky, ooky series, watch along with Trixie and Katya on “I Like to Watch.”

Makeup mogul Trixie recreates her look using L’Oreal makeup. I was a L’Oreal gal for a long time and this video demonstrates why I no longer am (Trixie and I are both cool tones, and L’Oreal doesn’t have the foundation for us. I can only hope that we get a Trixie Cosmetics foundation collection in the near future…please?

Bob the Drag Queen follows Tamisha Iman’s makeup tutorial and recreates her season 13 entrance look. Bob’s reactions are priceless and the end result is stunning.

Bob and Monét X Change talk RuPaul lyrics and answer fan questions regarding rumors, raising gender-neutral kids and relationship boundaries on the latest “Sibling Advicery.”

Humiliation is the topic on the latest episode of “UNHhhh.” Trixie and Katya talk late-night Taco Bell runs, sprinting through a cemetery, getting snubbed at the Ritz-Carlton and school uniforms.

It’s been a while since we’ve seen Milk. The season six queen (who also competed on All Stars 3) takes us on a tour of her drag closet in her Brooklyn home on the latest “Out of the Closet.” I didn’t realize how much I missed seeing Milk (and he is devastatingly handsome to boot) and the fashions are fierce.

Drag Race UK queens Ella Vaday and Kitty Scott-Claus are back again, answering fans’ burning questions. Watch as they reveal fashion faux pas, their favorite dance tunes, their essential comfort viewing, their worst dates and more.

Yuhua Hamasaki and Laganja Estranja take a trip back in time and discuss the neon-hued season 10 promo looks. Are they really the worst ever? Watch “Bootleg Opinions” ad decide for yourself.

Sick of hearing about Christmas movies? Jaymes Mansfield is here to save the day! Watch as she discusses the classic horror movie Friday the 13th.

We missed you, Rock M Sakura! She’s back with a new “We Have That at Home”, creating a look from Japanese YouTuber Minori. I hadn’t heard of Shiro-nuri makeup until today, but I am now officially obsessed.

And that’s a wrap on this week’s drag roundup. Speaking of wraps, we’ve wrapped up another Christmas classic to leave you with this week. Enjoy Nina West’s “Jingle Juice” and until next week, stay safe, stay healthy and say LOVE!

THE LATEST ON SL