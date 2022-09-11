Hello, hello, hello! Welcome back to our latest wrap-up of all things drag! This week, we celebrate RuPaul’s Emmy win(s) and meet the latest batch of queens to join the ever-growing international Drag Race family as we get introduced to the fierce and fabulous queens of Drag Race UK season four.

We also get an in-depth interview with the eccentric and talented Yvie Oddly and get a sneak peek at a new series featuring a pair f season 12 favorites.

Along the way, we will get updates and content from some of our favorite queens, including Trixie, Katya, Bob and Monét. This post is packed with charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent, so let’s not waste another moment. Let’s bring it to the runway!

First off, condragulations are in order for RuPaul, who scored his seventh Emmy win as Outstanding Host of a Variety, Reality or Competition Series. During last Sunday’s Creative Arts Emmys, Ru was honored along with Production Designer Gianna Costa and Art Director Allison Spain, for their Production Design on the show. In his acceptance speech, Ru said, “I’ve got to tell you, I love, love, love television and it is a privilege to be on television and do this thing I’ve loved my whole life. I want to thank all you people out there tonight. Norman Lear, please thank him for everything he’s done. I’d also like to thank everyone I’ve worked with. I got in the union by being on the Arsenio Hall Show. I want to thank Arsenio for getting me on TV.”

Another queen who needs to be congratulated is Shangela, who is joining the cast of season 31 of Dancing with the Stars. Shangela will be the first drag entertainer to compete and dance on the U.S. version of the show (Courtney Act was first on the Aussie version of the series), and her dance partner will be Gleb Savchenko. During the cast announcement on Thursday’s Good Morning America, Shangela said, “I’ve never been in a ballroom before in this particular setting, so I just want to show up for the moment, show up for everyone who ever felt like they were on the outskirts, that didn’t feel seen, and baby, here we are and we will be seen.” The new season premieres on September 19 on Disney+.

It’s almost time to make a return trip across the pond, as RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 4 is returning to WOW Presents Plus on September 22nd. The 12 queens competing to be the UK’s next drag superstar are Baby, Black Peppa, Cheddar Gorgeous, Copper Top, Dakota Schiffer, Danny Beard, Jonbers Blonde, Just May, Le Fil, Pixie Polite, Sminty Drop, and Starlet.

Ru will be joined on the judging panel by the beloved Michelle Visage and, on a rotational basis, Graham Norton and Alan Carr. Last week, World of Wonder also announced the line-up of extra special celebrity guest judges, including Hannah Waddingham, Boy George, Mel B, Dame Joanna Lumley, Alison Hammond, Lorraine Pascale, Leomie Anderson, Olly Alexander, FKA Twigs, AJ Odudu, Tess Daly, Giovanni Pernice, Aisling Bea and Cathy Dennis. Meet the queens and get ready to be blown away (again)!

Want more? Well, strap in, because Drag Race Sweden is coming your way in Spring of 2023. World of Wonder made the announcement this week and revealed that the show will be hosted by one of Sweden’s most critically acclaimed and beloved drag queens – Robert Fux.

For over 20 years, Robert Fux has been heavily involved in the LGBTQ+ community and a brightly shining star in Sweden’s cultural life. He has been Stockholm Pride’s official parade commentator since 2007, and has been part of the jury for network SVT’s diversity prize and Stockholm’s culture prize. In addition to these accolades, he has also worked with the Swedish Arts Council which implements national cultural policy.

Of the new gig, Robert said, “I’m incredibly delighted and honored by the task to host “Drag Race Sweden!” Not many countries in the world have had such a vibrant and diverse drag culture as Sweden and finally we’ll get to display it to the whole world. I look forward to seeing the queens’ craftsmanship and performance as they offer the television audience extra everything and compete for a worthy title. It will be a unique blend of competition, love, show and glitter.”

All Star and season 11 champion Yvie Oddly is the subject of the latest “Portrait of a Queen.” We get a peek at her new-ish home in Denver as she discusses the road to Drag Race and how her career has progressed since. Come for the stories and Yvie’s charming personality and stay for that unforgettable laugh.

It’s no lie, Trixie and Katya are hilarious, and their web series “UNHhhh” never fails to disappoint. In this week’s episode, the topic is lying and, as always, this dynamic duo delivers.

If you have a craving for more reality TV (just in case all of the Drag race shows aren’t satisfying you enough), you might want to check out the real estate-themed reality show OC Selling Sunset on Netflix. If you want a sneak peek, watch clips along with Trixie and Katya on “I Like to Watch.”

Trixie heads to LA’s iconic Amoeba Music to sign copies of her new album “Blonde and Pink.”

Jaymes Mansfield unboxes the new Trixie Mattel doll from Integrity Toys and gives her hair a little love. I am way beyond the age where it’s acceptable to collect dolls, but I must have this doll in my life.

Bob and Monét revisit the extremely entertaining “Fairytale Justice” challenge from All Stars season 7 on “Sibling Watchery”.

Drag Race Down Under alum Art Simone and Lazy Susan (another fab drag name) give us the lowdown on episode six of season two on the latest “Kick Ons.”

You know, we just don’t see enough of season four’s Dida Ritz. Fortunately, she, Morgan McMichaels and Kandy Muse join Batty Davis and Kara Mel D’Ville to watch another episode of RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race live from Roscoe’s Bar & Grille in Chicago.

Violet and Gottmik see what the stars have to say as they discuss astrology on the latest episode of “No Gorge.”

Season 12 queens Rock M Sakura and Heidi N Closet are teaming up for a fun new series for WOW Presents Plus. On Muff Busters, the duo gives Snopes.com and another similarly named show a run for their money as they discuss and debunk popular myths. The show premieres tomorrow on WOW Presents Plus.

And…that’s all for this week! Join us next time for lots more content from the queens of the Drag Race universe. Until then, stay healthy, stay safe and say LOVE!

