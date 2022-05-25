Published by

BANG Showbiz English

Theo James says there are “so many” outfits he regrets wearing.

‘The Time Traveller’s Wife’ star spilled about looking “like a f****** magician” on an early-career talk show appearance because he picked his own outfit despite being colour blind.

The 37-year-old actor told InStyle magazine: “So many. One of my first appearances on a, kind of, chat show thing, I didn’t know anything, and they said, “Oh, we’re going to give you a stylist.” And I thought, “What does that mean?” I thought I’d just, you know, bring some s*** suit or whatever. They brought a suit, and I’m colorblind. And she gave me this suit and it kind of looked gray and I thought, “Oh, that’s a gray suit. It’s pretty good.” Put the suit on. And then, my friends sent me a picture of me on this show and it’s like sparkly silver, and I look like a f****** magician, basically.”

Theo – who has a 9-month-old child with his wife, actress Ruth Kearney – admitted to being a fan of both Christina Aguilera and Mariah Carey, along with “90s hip-hop”.

After being asked if he had a “amp up” song, he said: I don’t have an amp-up song. But I love ’90s hip-hop, as everyone does. That’s my kind of amping-up music. And then, I was talking about this the other day, do you ever have songs that are stuck in your head, kind of, your internal jukebox? I think I’ve had Christina Aguilera’s “Genie in a Bottle” stuck in my head for about 20 years.

Theo added: I always used to like that song “Hero’ And then a hero comes along / With the strength to carry on …’”

The ‘Divergent’ star also admitted to pretending “to not watch ‘Selling Sunset’,” – the Netflix reality series about the most glamorous side of Los Angeles real estate starring Christine Quinn and Chrishell Stause – after being questioned about his current streaming habits.

Theo said: “Kind of conventional ones. Succession. Love that. Obsessed with that. Then I pretend to not watch Selling Sunset.”