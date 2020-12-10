Tiffany Haddish is spilling the tea as to why she declined an offer to host the upcoming GRAMMYs pre-telecast Premiere Ceremony.

In a recent interview with Variety, the comedian revealed she received a high-profile offer to host the 2021 Grammys Premiere Ceremony, but turned it down on a matter of principle.

According to Haddish, not only was she expected to work without compensation, she would also be covering he own hair, makeup and wardrobe expenses. Say what?

Tiffany Haddish attends the 2017 New York Film Critics Awards at TAO Downtown on January 3, 2018 in New York City. Getty Images

“All of that would have to come out of my pocket. I don’t know if this might mean I might not get nominated ever again, but I think it’s disrespectful,” she said.

“I was like, ‘The exposure is amazing but I think I have enough. I appreciate you guys asking,’” continued Haddish, who received a 2019 for best spoken word album for her book The Last Black Unicorn, and is up for an award at the 2021 ceremony for her comedy album Black Mitzvah. “And as much as I appreciate the honour of being nominated, that’s not okay.”

Tiffany Haddish attends the world premiere of “Like A Boss” at SVA Theater on January 07, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

According to Haddish, “This is something that needs to be addressed. How many other people have they done that to? It’s like a guy asking you on a date but telling you that you have to pay for it.”

A spokesperson for the Recording Academy told Variety that the three-hour pre-telecast is not a CBS program, and is organized by the Academy, which is a non-profit organization. The representative went on to say that Premiere Ceremony hosts, presenters, and performers have typically taken the job without pay—and this year is no exception. The spokesperson also reassured the outlet that Haddish’s decision to decline the offer will not affect future nominations.