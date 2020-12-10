Socialite Life
Now Reading
Tiffany Haddish turned down hosting the Grammys pre-telecast because they offered her no pay and asked her to pay her own expenses
Socialite Life

Socialite Life Newsletter Subscribe

Socialite Life

Tiffany Haddish turned down hosting the Grammys pre-telecast because they offered her no pay and asked her to pay her own expenses

by
December 10, 2020
Tiffany Haddish 2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards - Red Carpet
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for MTV

Tiffany Haddish is spilling the tea as to why she declined an offer to host the upcoming GRAMMYs pre-telecast Premiere Ceremony.

In a recent interview with Variety, the comedian revealed she received a high-profile offer to host the 2021 Grammys Premiere Ceremony, but turned it down on a matter of principle.

According to Haddish, not only was she expected to work without compensation, she would also be covering he own hair, makeup and wardrobe expenses. Say what?

Tiffany Haddish 2017 New York Film Critics Awards
Tiffany Haddish attends the 2017 New York Film Critics Awards at TAO Downtown on January 3, 2018 in New York City. Getty Images

“All of that would have to come out of my pocket. I don’t know if this might mean I might not get nominated ever again, but I think it’s disrespectful,” she said.

“I was like, ‘The exposure is amazing but I think I have enough. I appreciate you guys asking,’” continued Haddish, who received a 2019 for best spoken word album for her book The Last Black Unicorn, and is up for an award at the 2021 ceremony for her comedy album Black Mitzvah. “And as much as I appreciate the honour of being nominated, that’s not okay.”

Tiffany Haddish "Like A Boss" World Premiere
Tiffany Haddish attends the world premiere of “Like A Boss” at SVA Theater on January 07, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

According to Haddish, “This is something that needs to be addressed. How many other people have they done that to? It’s like a guy asking you on a date but telling you that you have to pay for it.”

See Also
Lisa Rinna 2020
Lisa Rinna, Tiffany Haddish, Paris Hilton, Hilary Duff Are Running For President Too

A spokesperson for the Recording Academy told Variety that the three-hour pre-telecast is not a CBS program, and is organized by the Academy, which is a non-profit organization. The representative went on to say that Premiere Ceremony hosts, presenters, and performers have typically taken the job without pay—and this year is no exception. The spokesperson also reassured the outlet that Haddish’s decision to decline the offer will not affect future nominations.

FROM OUR PARTNERS

See Original | Powered by elink

THE LATEST ON SOCIALITE LIFE

LOVE: Anthony Ramos’ 49-second audition for Cats — WATCH

Dionne Warwick requests Wendy Williams no longer speak her name

Tiffany Haddish turned down hosting the Grammys pre-telecast because they offered her no pay and asked her to pay her own expenses

WTF: Nigella Lawson’s pronunciation of microwave is something to behold

David Beckham, Sam Asghari, Nicholas Hoult, and more Insta Snaps

Taylor Swift proves she is indeed a cat lady with an adorable 2020 Christmas card

The 2020 Drag Fan Holiday Gift Guide

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X