Tom Brady retires from the NFL ‘for good’ after 23-season football career: ‘I wouldn’t change a thing’

Published by

OK Magazine

Tom Brady has officially retired from the NFL — for the last time.

“Good morning, guys, I’ll get to the point right away: I’m retiring for good,” the legendary football star announced on Wednesday, February 1.

MEGA

“I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first. So I won’t be long-winded,” Brady continued to explain via a video posted to his Instagram account.

“I think you only get one super emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year,” Brady quipped, as he stepped away from the sport in February 2022 only to throw his jersey back because his “place is still on the field and not in the stands.”

“So, really, thank you guys, so much, to every single one of you, for supporting me,” the 45-year-old continued. “My family, my friends, teammates, my competitors, I could go on forever, there’s too many.”

“Thank you, guys, for letting me live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing. Love you all,” Brady, who retired as one of the greatest football stars of all time, concluded.

MEGA

More to come…