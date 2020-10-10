Tom Daley, Matt Bomer, Sam Heughan, and More Insta Snaps

In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos.
Tom Daley and Matty Lee hit the pool, contemplative Sam Heughan, Matt Bomer in black and white, and more!
Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.
Pietro Boselli
Tom Felton
Darren Barnet
Ricky Martin
Maro Lopez
Mehcad Brooks
Adam Lambert
Noah Centineo
Ronnie Woo
Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper
Sam Heughan
Matt Bomer
Tom Daley and Matty Lee
