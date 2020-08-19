Socialite Life
Tom Ellis, Tyler Posey, Tyler Oakley and More Insta Snaps
Tom Ellis, Tyler Posey, Tyler Oakley and More Insta Snaps

August 19, 2020
Tom Ellis
Photo via Tom Ellis/Instagram

In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos.

Tom Ellis needs a drink, Tyler Posey in his undies, hey Tyler Oakley and more!

Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Jake Shears

flame- and -go 🦩

Troye Sivan

Tyler Oakley

Keiynan Lonsdale

boy listen

Tyler Posey

Brian Austin Green

F…ing hot in LA this week!!!

Trevor Donovan

Chad White

Surfs up 🤙- stability.

Pietro Boselli

A place to call home! 💚 (film by @mrollieali)

Jacob Artist

watching that speech @michelleobama

Doctor Mike

Douglas Booth

I am now a fried courgette. 🇬🇷

Shemar Moore

Garrett Clayton

Dylan McDermott

Tom Ellis

Grant Gustin

CURT AND FRANK: THE HEADLINES

FROM OUR PARTNERS

★ Comedian Michael Henry wants to know, “do you like PDA?” Watch now! [OMG BLOG]

★ Michigan Governor and apparent badass, Gretchen Whitmer, Mouths “It’s Shark Week Motherf—ker” moments before going live for DNC speech. [Towleroad]

★ YouTube star David Dobrik buys $9.5 million LA mansion. Take a look inside. [Evil Beet Gossip]

★ Despite the fact that Ady Barkan has no physical voice, his was the most powerful and moving speech of the second night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention. [Curt and Frank]

★ 12 more forgotten classics by women-led new wave bands. [Kenneth in the 212]

★ That time Mick Jagger married Bianca Jagger. Check out the gorgeous photos. [Go Fug Yourself]

Todd Chrisley’s new face is the result of “laser, Botox and prayer.” [Celebitchy]

★ Happy birthday Peter Gallagher. The 80’s were very good to him. [Boy Culture]

