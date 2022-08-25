Socialite Life
Tom Walker: Male Model Spotlight
Tom Walker: Male Model Spotlight

by
August 25, 2022
Tom Walker
Photo via Tom Walker/Instagram

Every week in our Male Model Spotlight, we feature one of our favorite male models who is bound to get you all tingly. This week we bring you Tom Walker.

The British model is repped by BOSS, W Model Management, and Savalas Models. As a bonus, Tom is also on OnlyFans.

In 2019 Tom appeared on Love Island, where he lasted for about four episodes.

Follow Tom Walker on Instagram here!

STATS

Birth Date: ?
Birthplace: Manchester, England

Height: 6’
Waist: 31″
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown

Enjoy these photos and videos of Tom Walker

