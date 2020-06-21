Socialite Life
Now Reading
Meet Instagram Hottie Ty French
Socialite Life

Socialite Life Newsletter Subscribe

Socialite Life

Meet Instagram Hottie Ty French

by
June 21, 2020
Instagram Hottie Ty French
Photo via Ty French/Instagram

It has been tough, but we’ve spent all week long scouring the depths of Instagram to bring you this week’s InstahottieTy French!

Ty French is an Instagram star who is all about fashion and lifestyle. He has worked with brands such as Clive Christian, Harry’s, Dockers, Dollar Shave Club and more.

Being a photographer in his own right is probably why Ty looks so damn good in every photo he’s featured in.

Check out Ty’s behind the scenes pride video from last year.

Enjoy these pics of Ty French

View this post on Instagram

running late, #ritathewrangler was hungry

A post shared by Ty French (@tyfrench) on

View this post on Instagram

register to vote.

A post shared by Ty French (@tyfrench) on

View this post on Instagram

There is no going back to normal, because normal never was. I am awake now. I feel a lot of my life has been a lie, in a white privileged little bubble. It is not enough to not be racist, you must be ANTI-racist. My advocacy over the last week of Black Lives Matter, and the racial injustices in our country is not a performative act. This is a lifetime commitment. A commitment to learn, educate, donate, and FIGHT for my black brothers and sisters. For the most part, in the past, my page has been an escapism for me (and hopefully others). Where I can share my creativity, fashion, and art. I have often in the past steered clear of getting political in fear of saying the wrong thing. Silence is violence and those days are over. I promise each of you that I will fight for justice. As much as my heart has been hurting the last few weeks, my heart has been filled with hope seeing those near and far come together to battle for what we know is right. Let’s keep this momentum going and continue to be allies! Love you all x

A post shared by Ty French (@tyfrench) on

View this post on Instagram

morning uniform #inmycalvins

A post shared by Ty French (@tyfrench) on

View this post on Instagram

no grit, no pearl

A post shared by Ty French (@tyfrench) on

View this post on Instagram

morning 🖤 #film

A post shared by Ty French (@tyfrench) on

THE LATEST

FROM OUR PARTNERS

★ Singer Leona Lewis shares her story of racism in the UK. [OMG BLOG]

★ Meet 90-year-old Kenneth Felts who just came out. Welcome to the family, Kenneth! [Towleroad]

The Weekend is selling his Hidden Hills mansion and it features an absolutely killer wine cellar. [Evil Beet Gossip]

Eurovision star Dan Stevens on playing a Russian contestant with a big secret. [Kenneth in the 212]

★ How has Arnold Schwarzenegger spent his time during the pandemic? [Go Fug Yourself]

Taylor Swift wants Juneteenth to be a national holiday and she gave her staff the day off. [Celebitchy]

Matt Gaetz trots out his surprise son Nestor on Tucker Carlson‘s show. [Boy Culture]

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X