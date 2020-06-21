It has been tough, but we’ve spent all week long scouring the depths of Instagram to bring you this week’s Instahottie — Ty French!
Ty French is an Instagram star who is all about fashion and lifestyle. He has worked with brands such as Clive Christian, Harry’s, Dockers, Dollar Shave Club and more.
Being a photographer in his own right is probably why Ty looks so damn good in every photo he’s featured in.
Check out Ty’s behind the scenes pride video from last year.
Enjoy these pics of Ty French
Meet Instagram Hottie Ty French
