Socialite Life
Now Reading
Tyler Maher: Male Model Spotlight
Socialite Life
Socialite Life

Tyler Maher: Male Model Spotlight

by
November 10, 2022
Tyler Maher
Photo via Tyler Maher/Instagram

Every week in our Male Model Spotlight, we feature one of our favorite male models who is bound to get you all tingly. This week we bring you, Tyler Maher.

British model Tyler Maher was scouted in the summer of 2012 working at Hollister in Milton Keynes and in January 2013 launched his career walking exclusively for Calvin Klein Collection at Milan Fashion Week AW13.

Follow Tyler Maher on Instagram here!

STATS

Birth Date: ?
Birthplace: England

Height: 6’ 2.5”
Waist: 33″
Hair: Light Brown
Eyes: Green

Enjoy these photos and videos of Tyler Maher

THE LATEST ON SL

FROM OUR PARTNERS

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2021, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top