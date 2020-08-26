Socialite Life
Tyler Posey, Jared Padalecki & Jensen Ackles, Jake Shears, and More Insta Snaps

August 26, 2020
Tyler Posey cooks while naked
Photo via Tyler Posey/Instagram

In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos.

Tyler Posey likes to live dangerously, Jared Padalecki & Jensen Ackles T-up for a good cause, Jake Shears embraces the Rain Bro. and more!

Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

David Hernandez

Sam Heughan

Alex Pettyfer

Glen Powell

God Makes Hot Tubs

Jared Leto

Jake Shears

🌈 Rain Bro

Chad Michael Murray

Tyler Posey

Frying sausage in the nude. I like to live dangerously

Chris Evans

💙💙💙 #nationaldogday

Jared Padalecki & Jensen Ackles

Derek Hough

