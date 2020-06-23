Watch Rick Astley Covering Foo Fighters ‘Everlong’

’80s pop legend Rick Astley is channeling his inner rockstar with a cover of Foo Fighters‘ “Everlong.”

Rick and the band have actually played together before, performing a cover of Rick’s “Never Gonna Give You Up” at London’s huge O2 Arena in September 2017, and at Japan’s Summer Sonic festival the month before that.

Now, though, Rick is going it alone with a really great acoustic solo cover of “Everlong” from what is presumably his home studio.

“Sometimes you just have to find the song that’s gonna lift your spirits and put you in another place, and I’ve been doing that a lot recently with music,” Rick explains in the intro to his cover. “One of the bands I always go to – believe it or not – is Foo Fighters.” (Hypebeast)

Watch Rick Astley perform “Everlong” by Foo Fighters below

Ed Sheeran Was Named the UK’s Most Played Artist of 2019

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran poses during a photocall for the film “Songwriter” presented in the “Berlinale special gala” category during the 68th edition of the Berlinale film festival in Berlin on February 23, 2018. (Photo by STEFANIE LOOS/AFP via Getty Images)

Ed Sheeran was the most played artist of 2019 in the UK, topping the list for the fourth time in the last five years.

The Suffolk singer-songwriter had a bumper year in which he released his No.6 Collaborations Project, reaching number one in both the UK and US, and starred in Danny Boyle‘s film Yesterday.

The list, compiled by music licensing company PPL, placed Calvin Harris in second, Sam Smith in third, Jess Glynne in fourth and P!nk in fifth.

No other artist has matched 29-year-old Sheeran’s multi-year record, with only a small number of acts – Harris, Coldplay, Glynne, and Little Mix – appearing in the top 10 four times. (Billboard)

■ Film producer Steve Bing, the ex of Elizabeth Hurley, and father to her son Damian died by suicide after jumping to his death from the 27th floor of an apartment building in Century City at the age of 55. (TMZ)

■ Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow recently reunited to interview one another and reminisce over their TV show days in Variety’s Actors on Actors series. During the interview, she flashed a new tattoo. (Evil Beet Gossip)

■ J.K. Rowling owns a literary agency and four of her authors have dumped her. Specifically for her transphobia. (Celebitchy)

■ Four episodes of 30 Rock that involved blackface and other racial insensitivities are being pulled from streaming services at the request of NBCUniversal and co-creators Tina Fey and Robert Carlock. (Vulture)

■ An up-and-coming Sacramento rapper was shot and killed over the weekend. Police said 24-year-old Christopher Treadwell, aka Bris, was shot near the intersection of Fruitridge Road and Franklin Boulevard after a nearby car crash. (Pitchfork)

■ Lucifer has been renewed by Netflix for a sixth and final season. This follows star Tom Ellis closing a deal to return as Lucifer. (AV Club)

■ Winona Ryder has accused Mel Gibson of making anti-semitic and anti-gay comments in an interview this past weekend. The Stranger Things star was asked by a reporter if she has experienced anti-semitism in the industry and she responded with several examples. (The Sunday Times)

Race to Face Mitch McConnell in Today’s Primary Is Going to Be a Nail Biter

Kentuckians on Tuesday will weigh in on the suddenly competitive race among Democrats vying to take on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Former Marine Corps fighter pilot Amy McGrath was the clear favorite in the race early on, having raised millions of dollars with the help of establishment Democratic leaders.

But Charles Booker, a 35-year-old Black state representative, has made a late surge after participating in protests over racial violence that erupted in his hometown of Louisville. He’s earning endorsements from national progressive leaders such as Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Results of the race won’t be known for several days, as election officials count mail-in ballots. Officials expanded mail-in voting to all eligible voters in an effort to reduce crowds during the coronavirus pandemic. (Politico)

President Trump said he supported the idea of giving Americans a “very generous” second round of financial aid to counter the effect of the shutdowns amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to reports. “We will be doing another stimulus package, it will be very good, very generous,” the president told Scripps Networks on Monday, adding that the bipartisan measure would probably come “over the next couple of weeks.” Stay tuned. (Forbes)

Two members of a campaign advance team who attended President Donald Trump’s rally in Oklahoma on Saturday have tested positive for the coronavirus, the campaign said Monday. (CNN)

The Trump administration is temporarily suspending the entry of certain foreign workers to the United States in a move painted as freeing up jobs while the economy reels from the coronavirus pandemic, despite strong opposition from many businesses. (Reuters)

Shockingly, or maybe not so shockingly considering the source, President Trump said Tuesday that he doesn’t “kid” when asked whether he was joking when he said at a campaign rally that he asked aides to slow down coronavirus testing. WTF? (The Hill)

THE LATEST