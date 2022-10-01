The Week in Drag – Drag Race UK Ru-caps, meet the queens of Drag Race Italia, new music from Alaska and Cynthia Lee Fontaine and more￼￼

Hello, hello, hello! Welcome to another round-up of news and updates from the Drag Race Worldwide Universe.

This week, the reviews are in for the premiere episode of Drag Race UK season four and we get to meet the first queen of the season who had to sashay away. We also head to Italy to get our first look at the queens competing on season two of Drag Race Italia.

In addition, we also check in with some of your favorite dynamic drag dogs – Trixie and Katya and Bob and Monét – and treat our ears to new music from Alaska, Cynthia Lee Fontaine and Just May. We’ve got lots of news, updates and fun in store, so let’s bring it t the runway!

The original ru-view duo has returned. Raja and Raven are back together again to toot and boot the runway looks from the season 4 premiere of Drag Race UK. What did they think of the “BBC Keeping it 100” and “ Ru are You” looks? Find out on “Fashion Photo Ruview”.

A new season of Drag Race means a new season of “Binge Queens”. Crystal Methyd, Daya Betty, Jiggly Caliente and SIlky Nutmeg Ganache are here to weigh in on the queens, challenges and fashion of Drag Race UK season 4. Check out this sneak peek and catch full episodes on WOW. Presents Plus.

Geri Halliwell‘s doppelgänger Just May was the first queen to be eliminated from Drag Race UK season 4 (and I miss her already). She chatted about her brief time on the show and doles out the superlatives to her fellow queens with Ysheee Black on “Drag Race Yearbook.”

Just May also kikis with DRUK alum Tia Kofi on “Tea Time.”

Watch the Drag Race UK season 4 premiere at Roscoe’s along with Naysha Lopez, Kara Mel D’Ville, Brooke Lynn Hytes and Jorgeous.

Yuhua and Jaymes Mansfield work through some technical difficulties and discuss the entrance looks of the queens of Drag Race UK season 4 on “Bootleg Opinions”

It’s a two-fer! In another episode of “Bootleg Opinions”, Jaymes and Yuhua take a peek at the runway looks celebrating famous British TV shows and the “Ru Are You” fashions from the season four premiere.

Ready to meet some more fierce queens from across the globe? The cast has been announced for the second season of Drag Race Italia. The new season will premiere exclusively on WOW Presents Plus on Thursday, October 20th. The ten new Italian queens competing for the title are: Aura Eternal, La Diamond, Gioffrè, Narciso, Nehellenia, Obama, Panthera Virus, La Petite Noire, Skandalove and Tanissa Yoncé. Which queen will rise above and win it all, following in the footsteps of Elektra Bionic who won the franchise’s premiere season in 2021? Returning once again to host the season is Priscilla, judging alongside actress Chiara Francini and influencer Tommaso Zorz. Take a look at this sneak peek and mark your calendars for the new season.

What better way to prepare yourself for the spookiest season than by meeting the queens of Dragula Titans (think All Stars)? Check out the terrifyingly fierce returning queens and get ready for the premiere on October 25, only on Shudder.

It’s ball time on Drag Race Philippines and Ongina and Rock M Sakura are here to toot and boot the “Shop Shop Ladies Ball” looks on “Fashion Photo Ruview”.

The Vivienne and Monét X Change take a survival course to learn to master the elements like the characters on the new Netflix series Fate: The Winx Saga. You can keep Naked & Afraid and Alone because watching these two brave the great outdoors should be a permanent series, like, now.

Laganja Estranja takes us behind the scenes of the Werk the World tour and the premiere of God Save the Queens at Outfest with Alaska in her latest vlog entries.

Bob the Drag Queen and Monét are still telling tales of All Stars 6 on “Sibling Watchery”. In these videos, they recap the “Legendary Legend Looks” and ”Santa’s School for Girls” episodes.

Need more Bob and Monét? They discuss life on the road, existentialism and lots more on the latest “Sibling Rivalry.”

If you don’t subscribe to WOW Presents Plus, you’re missing out on Jinkx Monsoon and Liam Drug’s hilarious comedy series, “Sketchy Queens.” Their faux public access show “I See You and I Hear You” is comedy gold. Watch as they interview Katya and Trixie Mattel more awkwardly that “Between Two Ferns” could ever accomplish.

On a special episode of “UNHhhh”, Trixie and Katya react to the trailer for Hocus Pocus 2. I never saw the first one (I know, for shame, right?) but they made me want to check this long-awaited sequel out.

Makeup hoarder Trixie declutters her makeup drawer, taking us through 10 years of products.

Jaymes Mansfield uses Trixie Cosmetics’ Girl Talk palette along with products from Kim Chi Chic to create a 90s-inspired Barbie look.

Gottmik and Violet take a look at the Spring/Summer ready-to-wear collections from designers including LaQuan Smith, Marc Jacobs, Aria, Tom Ford and David Koma on the latest “No Gorge.”

After all of that fashion and beauty, it’s music time. Alaska just released a cover of the Ace of Base song “All That She Wants” and it’s as cool as you think it would be. And the video featuring Bosco is kind of everything.

The lovely Cynthia Lee Fontaine also released a new single called “Tú y Yo” and it’s also worth a listen.

Lastly, we’ll leave you this week with a tune from our latest eliminated queen. Enjoy “Just Like Geri” from Drag Race UK’s Just May and, until next week, stay healthy, stay safe and say LOVE!

