‘Call Me Maybe’ by Carly Rae Jepsen — Classic Pop Song

I am finding myself returning to “the classics” when creating my playlists for my commute into the office. Pop gems of years past are creeping their way back into my present.

Talk about a song that brings me pure joy with every listen. Carly Rae Jepsen’s “Call Me Maybe” was a star-making moment for the Canadian singer in 2012.

Talk about an infectious earworm. In late 2011, a tweet from fellow Canadian pop star Justin Bieber saying that “Call Me Maybe” was “possibly the catchiest song I’ve ever heard” changed everything.

Call me maybe by Carly Rae Jepson is possibly the catchiest song I've ever heard lol — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) December 30, 2011

“Call Me Maybe” topped the Canadian Hot 100. Outside of Canada, “Call Me Maybe” topped the charts in Australia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Hungary, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Poland, the Republic of Ireland, Slovakia, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States.

In the United States, the track reached number one on the Mainstream Top 40 chart and is the first number one by a Canadian female artist on the Billboard Hot 100 chart since 2007’s “Girlfriend” by Avril Lavigne.

“Call Me Maybe” was nominated for two Grammy Awards, for Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance at the 55th Annual ceremony, but lost to “We Are Young” by Fun and the live performance of “Set Fire to the Rain” by Adele, respectively.

The song was the best-selling single worldwide in 2012, selling over 12 million copies in that year alone, and the best-selling single on the iTunes Store worldwide in 2012.

Enjoy “Call Me Maybe” by Carly Rae Jepsen

And the Chatroulette version of “Call Me Maybe” by Carly Rae Jepsen

