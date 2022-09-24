‘Mercedes Boy’ by Pebbles — Classic Pop Song

I am finding myself returning to “the classics” when creating my playlists for my commute into the office. Pop gems of years past are creeping their way back into my present.

Oh, how did I love “Mercedes Boy” by Pebbles. The attitude, the beat, the drama!

Her hit “Girlfriend” was released first, but “Mercedes Boy” was the song that got Pebbles a record deal. When she put her demo tape together, she went the extra step of including a video she made of her performing the song – not common practice in 1987 since it meant shopping around your VHS tapes as well. The gambit worked, and she got a deal with MCA Records.

The song was produced by Charlie Wilson of The Gap Band.

“Mercedes Boy” reached number two on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1988, behind Cheap Trick’s “The Flame”, number one on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop songs chart, and number two for two weeks on the Dance Club songs chart.

Enjoy “Mercedes Boy” by Pebbles

