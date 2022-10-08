Socialite Life
Now Reading
‘A Little Respect by Erasure’ — Classic Pop Song
Socialite Life
Socialite Life

‘A Little Respect by Erasure’ — Classic Pop Song

by
October 8, 2022
Erasure Andy Bell A Little Respect
Screenshot via YouTube

I am finding myself returning to “the classics” when creating my playlists for my commute into the office. Pop gems of years past are creeping their way back into my present.

Oh, how I loved Erasure and this song! “A Little Respect” by Erasure was released in the fall of 1998. It was their tenth single and was taken from their third studio album, The Innocents (1988). This was their second big hit in the US, after “Chains Of Love.”

The single reached number four on the UK Singles Chart and was Erasure’s second consecutive top-20 hit on the US Billboard Hot 100, where it made number 14, and reached number two on the US Hot Dance Club Songs chart.

Time Out ranked “A Little Respect” number 10 in their The 50 Best Gay Songs to Celebrate Pride All Year Long in 2022.

See Also
Mercedes Boy by Pebbles
‘Mercedes Boy’ by Pebbles — Classic Pop Song

Enjoy “A Little Respect” by Erasure

THE LATEST ON SL

FROM OUR PARTNERS

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2021, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top