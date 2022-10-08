‘A Little Respect by Erasure’ — Classic Pop Song

I am finding myself returning to “the classics” when creating my playlists for my commute into the office. Pop gems of years past are creeping their way back into my present.

Oh, how I loved Erasure and this song! “A Little Respect” by Erasure was released in the fall of 1998. It was their tenth single and was taken from their third studio album, The Innocents (1988). This was their second big hit in the US, after “Chains Of Love.”

The single reached number four on the UK Singles Chart and was Erasure’s second consecutive top-20 hit on the US Billboard Hot 100, where it made number 14, and reached number two on the US Hot Dance Club Songs chart.

Time Out ranked “A Little Respect” number 10 in their The 50 Best Gay Songs to Celebrate Pride All Year Long in 2022.

Enjoy “A Little Respect” by Erasure

