Meet Instagram hottie Alex Sampson

October 9, 2022
Alex Sampson
Photo via Alex Sampson/Instagram

It has been tough, but we’ve spent all week long scouring the depths of Instagram to bring you this week’s InstahottieAlex Sampson.

Alex is a musician who hails from Canada. Born on January 24, 2004 in Thunder Bay, Canada, Alex gained his following on TikTok.

“Singing has always really been a part of my life. There wasn’t a day growing up where there wouldn’t be music blasting throughout my house,” says the rising star during an exclusive Celeb Secrets interview.

Here are a few of his official music videos.

He also has some fun on TikTok.

@alexsampson

I always thought she said “Starbucks lovers” 😂🤷🏼‍♂️

♬ original sound – Alex Sampson ✞
@alexsampson

That was something unholy alright 😂💀

♬ original sound – Alex Sampson ✞
@alexsampson

Screaming songs in my car takes all my stress away… anyone else?… no?… okay

♬ original sound – Alex Sampson ✞

Enjoy these pics and videos of Alex Sampson

