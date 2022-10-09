Meet Instagram hottie Alex Sampson

Photo via Alex Sampson/Instagram
It has been tough, but we’ve spent all week long scouring the depths of Instagram to bring you this week’s Instahottie — Alex Sampson.
Alex is a musician who hails from Canada. Born on January 24, 2004 in Thunder Bay, Canada, Alex gained his following on TikTok.
“Singing has always really been a part of my life. There wasn’t a day growing up where there wouldn’t be music blasting throughout my house,” says the rising star during an exclusive Celeb Secrets interview.
Here are a few of his official music videos.
He also has some fun on TikTok.