The Week in Drag – Kornbread and Orion Story talk season 14, Rock M Sakura thinks pink, talking love with Violet and Gottmik and more￼

Hello, hello, hello! We are back, back, back again with more from the world of drag.

We were treated to lots of fashion and ferocity from the queens of Drag Race Season 14 and UK vs. the World and if you missed a moment, our favorite Ru-cappers are here to relive the challenges and runway looks for you.

Also, we check in with some of your favorite Drag Race alums, including Honey Davenport, Jaymes Mansfield, Trixie Mattel and lots more. We’ve got lots to see, so let’s bring it to the runway!

Last week on RuPaul’s Drag Race, the queens put together a PSA to “Save A Queen” and blossomed in festive springtime fashions. “Race Chaser” extraordinaire Alaska joins Monét X Change to recap the fun and fashion on “The Pit Stop.”

Season four lip sync assassin DiDa Ritz (who really needs to be on All Stars) revisits the commercial creating maxi challenge and pastel looks with Bob the Drag Queen on “Purse First Impressions.”

Toot or boot? The spring runway looks planted some opinions in the minds of Gottmik and Raja, who rate the queens on the latest episode of “Fashion Photo Ruview.”

She may have been eliminated (way too soon), but Alyssa Hunter is back – and she’s got some “Bootleg Opinions” on the runway that she shares with Yuhua Hamasaki.

Batty Davis and Naysha Lopez welcome Yvie Oddly, Kahmora Hall and Angeria Paris Van Micheals for an episode 5 viewing party at Chicago’s famed Roscoe’s. It’s almost like being there, right?

Sadly, we had to say goodbye to not one, but two queens on last week’s episode. Fan favorite and frontrunner Kornbread had to leave due to an injury, but we get to enjoy her one last time (until season 15, of course) as she talks to Michelle Visage about her unexpectedly abbreviated time on the show as well as her escape from South Carolina and love for musical theater on the first of two episodes of ‘Whatcha Packin’?”

Our non-injured and eliminated queen, Orion Story, also shares tales of her time on the show, discusses her start and why she took up drag (in part) to celebrate her mother and shows off the fashions she didn’t get to serve us on the runway with Michelle.

Jaymes Mansfield made her return to the werk room last week as one of the queens to be saved (not that she needs it). In this Get Ready with Me video, she talks about her experience on the episode.

On last week’s RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World, the queens brought the looks to the ball, showcasing their best Kitty Girl, Butch Queen and RuPaul-inspired looks. Join BenDeLaCreme, Brittany Broski, Mayhem Miller, Morgan McMichaels, Brock Ciarlelli and Honey Davenport as they relive the runway and more. Full episodes are available on WOW Presents Plus.

Sadly, the queen of Essex, Cheryl Hole, had to leave the competition, but she is back, chatting with Yshee Black and dishing about her fellow competitors on “Drag Race Yearbook.”

Two stunning queens, Shea Couleé and Ra’Jah O’Hara are here to toot and boot the runway fashions on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs. The World on a brand-new season of Fashion Photo Ruview.”

Batty Davis and Kara Mel D’Ville welcome Canadian queens Priyanka & Icesis Couture (who have opinions about Lemon’s early exit) at Roscoe’s for a viewing party of episode two of UK vs. The World.

Trixie Mattel recruits her assistant Brandon Lim to apply her makeup and the end result has to be seen to be believed.

Valentine’s Day is here and Violet Chachki and Gottmik are here to get you in the mood for love as they discuss love, sex and chocolate on the latest episode of “No Gorge”.

From love to sex…Honey Davenport and Dakota Payne are here to give advice on ball handling, public play and more (and looking so cure while doing so) on the latest episode of “Trade with Honey + Dakota.”

I wish I lived in California for myriad reasons, but mostly because of the Japanese dollar store Daiso. Fortunately, Rock M Sakura is close to one and shows off some of the fun, all pink items she bought and indulges in a pastel-hued mukbang.

And that’s it for this week. I’ll leave you with a special treat to tide you over until we meet again, watch as the amazing Pandora Boxx performs “Unwritten” at Roscoe’s and, until we meet again, stay healthy, stay safe and say LOVE!

THE LATEST ON SL