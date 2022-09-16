Socialite Life
Weird Al gave Daniel Radcliffe accordion lessons
Weird Al gave Daniel Radcliffe accordion lessons

by
September 16, 2022
Daniel Radcliffe Weird Al
Screenshot via YouTube

 
Published by
BANG Showbiz English
 
 

Weird Al advised Daniel Radcliffe how to play the accordion for the Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

The 33-year-old actor stars as the parody musician in the new biopic and was critiqued most by Al on his technique with the musical instrument, even though there was a lot of “freedom” in the fact that he is not doing a solid impersonation.

He said: “I think definitely a lot of license and freedom was given by the fact that it’s not just a straight Al biopic and impersonation. That, I think, gave me a lot of freedom to be like, okay, this is a version of this person. And I’m also really lucky that Al’s nice! And that he wasn’t sitting on set like a hawk being like, ‘Ah, you did that wrong.’ He’s very, very generous. Most of the notes that I got from him were musical, and particularly about the accordion. He was like, ‘Can you be a bit more expansive in how you’re pumping it? Because you’re a bit cautious with that,’ and he’s very expressive with it. .”

The ‘Harry Potter’ star went on to explain that the ‘White and Nerdy’ hitmaker – whose real name is Alfred Matthew Yankovic

– was “concerned” that he would make him come across “shy” on screen but found a sense of “approval” when he saw he had made the comedy songwriter laugh.

but He told Collider: “So, I think he was a bit concerned that I was gonna make him look like a shy accordionist. So yeah, there was that, but generally speaking, it was intimidating but also when you would see him laugh at something, you’d be like, ‘Okay, great! I can go home.’ It’s a very good seal of approval.”

