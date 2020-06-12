Socialite Life

White Celebrities Are Apologizing for Racism and, Ah, Well… — WATCH

June 12, 2020
I Take Responsibility racism video

At least they didn’t sing. The stars they banded together for the clip in partnership with Confluential Films and the NAACP.

While they certainly appeared to have good intentions and shared an important message, many fans have been left unimpressed with the ‘performative’ video.

The clip begins with Sarah Paulson, Aaron Paul, and Kesha declaring: “I take responsibility,” with Kristen Bell adding: “For every time it was easier to ignore than to call it out for what it was.”

The list continued with: “For every unfair stereotype, every blatant injustice, no matter how big or small, every time I remained silent, every time I explained away police brutality or turned a blind eye.”

I Take Responsibility racism video

Stanley Tucci added: “I will no longer allow an unchecked moment, I will no longer allow racist hurtful words, jokes, stereotypes, no matter how big or small, to be uttered in my presence.”

Paul was shown with praying hands in his face, an stated, “Killer cops must be prosecuted, they are murderers!” he says.

READ MORE: Black Lives Matter Protestors Came Out En Masse Saturday — PHOTOS

His voice quivers when he says, “call out hate, step up, and take action.”

The video was quickly met with a wave of backlash from commentators who see it as “performative nonsense”, citing some of the participants as reading their lines off-screen.

“What are they auditioning for?” one tweet asked, prompting the reply “‘Ending Racism: The Musical.'”

Watch the video in full below.

