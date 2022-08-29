Biggest wedding of the year? Stars who blew off Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s wedding: Photos

Published by

OK Magazine

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez‘s Georgia wedding was nothing short of over the top — but the guest list was not. From family members to exes to best friends, many noticeable people were missing from the ceremony that took place on Saturday, August 20.

Scroll through the gallery to see all of the stars who were MIA from Bennifer’s second shindig.

Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner, the mother of Affleck’s children Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Sam, 10, was M.I.A. for the Argo actor’s special day. “Jennifer Garner is hard at work on a project in Texas and won’t be attending the wedding celebration, but she’s been totally supportive of her kids being there and is really positive in general about the whole thing,” an insider dished of her whereabouts.

Marc Anthony

Marc Anthony, Lopez’s ex-husband and father of her 14-year-old twins Max and Emme, also did not partake in the Selena actress’ big day. The music superstar was seen near his yacht in Miami as the lavish event in Georgia took place.

Casey Affleck

Affleck’s younger brother Casey Affleck was a no show for the event, but he did write a touching post to his brother and new sister-in-law alongside an old photo of the three of them. “Good things are worth waiting for. Here is to twists and turns, new beginnings, and finding new reservoirs of old love,” he noted on social media. “Welcome to the family. Get ready for some real dysfunction! Kidding. I am kidding. Jen, you are a gem. We love you so much!!!”

Leah Remini

Despite being thick as thieves for years, Leah Remini was not in attendance for her pal’s special day. According to insiders, the King of Queens star, who allegedly is not a huge fan of Boston native Affleck, declined the three-day event since her only child, Sofia Pagan, was getting ready to head off to her freshman year of college.

Caylee Cowan

Actress Caylee Cowan, who is Casey’s girlfriend, also missed the big family event. In a since deleted Instagram comment under the Manchester by the Sea star’s post to the newlyweds, Cowan penned, “Hey, if you weren’t in town to take Atty to soccer practice, then who would’ve helped the kid who broke his arm? You’re a good man. I love you.”