Willow Smith Trapped Herself in a Locked Box for 24 Hours to Raise Awareness for Anxiety

Willow Smith is expressing herself in a whole new way.

The singer is preparing to lock herself in a box for 24 hours as part of a performance art show at the Museum of Contemporary Art’s Geffen Contemporary in Los Angeles.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Smith and her collaborator Tyler Cole will transition through eight stages of anxiety: paranoia, rage, sadness, numbness, euphoria, strong interest, compassion, and acceptance. A glass wall will separate visitors from the duo, while the other three sides of the box will be composed of canvas, on which Smith and Cole will paint and write affirmations.

They will spend three hours in each emotion and won’t speak. “We might grunt or scream — it’s going to be very primal,” said Smith. They will take breaks to eat, sleep, and use the bathroom, which will be limited to two minutes apiece.

Smith shared how her struggle with anxiety as a young girl made her tense up so badly that she still suffers neck pain. Much of her battle came from the fear of the unknown.

“We’re on this planet and anything could happen, like the thing that just happened with Kobe [Bryant]? That was really a knife in the heart,” she said. “Every moment is precious. And I think everyone has a fear of just not knowing what’s going to happen in the future, not knowing if you’re on the right path, not knowing if you’re making the right choices.”

Smith said she eventually turned to therapy, meditation and Buddhist texts to help her cope.

