Wonho stars in Calvin Klein’s most recent #mycalvins underwear campaign and fans couldn’t be more than thrilled.

The #mycalvins campaign has been ongoing since the Spring of 2022 and has featured many celebrities, including BLACKPINK’s Jennie, in the past. The campaign aims to highlight the “power of collectivity” and celebrate diversity.

The sexy pics have gone viral on social media for delivering their sexiness.

Enjoy!

wonho x Calvin Klein on his instagram story pic.twitter.com/SQPJPUXi1P — moonjake_ (@AbruhamG) December 1, 2022

