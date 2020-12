Are you ready for a Christmas thirst trap courtesy of Chris Hemsworth?

Hemsworth’s wife Elsa Pataky shared a photo on Instagram of the Thor actor standing next to their Christmas tree with showing off his six-pack.

“Santa brought me a Thor action figure for Christmas. 🤩💃,” Elsa wrote.

FROM OUR PARTNERS

See Original | Powered by elink

THE LATEST ON SOCIALITE LIFE