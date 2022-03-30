Zoë Kravitz faces backlash after slamming Will Smith for Chris Rock Oscars slap: ‘Assaulting people on stage now’

Published by

Zoë Kravitz sparked a heated debate online after condemning Will Smith for slapping comedian Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars on Sunday.

“Here’s a picture of my dress at the show where we are apparently assaulting people on stage now,” The Batman actress, 33, captioned a photo of herself on the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, hours after the viral moment took over the Twittersphere.

While some social media users were defending Kravitz for publicly supporting Rock, 57, others weren’t so pleased with her weighing in.

“Alright now… I loved you in the movie and all, but sis these captions ain’t it. Definitely could’ve kept the shade and it’s crazy how the comments are disabled,” one fan wrote. “Not Zoe Kravitz turning off her comments girl [I know you] seeing them eat [you] UP,” another tweeted.

Before her limiting comments, some social media users were addressing how they felt Kravitz had her own “problematic” moments, including her close friendship with designer Alexander Wang, who was accused of sexual harassment. Alexander denied the claims in January 2021, calling them “fabricated.”

“It was not easy for [the alleged victims] to share their stories, and I regret acting in a way that caused them pain,” the fashion guru wrote in another follow-up Instagram statement. “While we disagree on some of the details of these personal interactions, I will set a better example and use my visibility and influence to encourage others to recognize harmful behaviors.”

Contrastingly, others still have the same opinion as Kravitz about what transpired between the two stars at the Oscars when Rock made a G.I. Jane joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith while presenting. Jada has been battling alopecia since 2018 and has since shaved her head to embrace the hair loss.

“I love my people, but hypocrisy kills me. #WillSmith assaulted #ChrisRock, and yet people are dragging #ZoeKravitz because she had an opinion about what happened,” another fan argued.

Since the incident, Jada has shared a message about “healing” while her husband issued an apology of his own on Monday.

“Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive,” Will began. “My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.”

“I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris,” the King Richard actor concluded. “I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”