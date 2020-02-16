2020 Academy Awards After-Parties Red Carpet Roundup

During and after this year’s Academy Awards there were some major Oscar parties that brought out nearly everyone in Hollywood.
Edgar Ramirez, Tom Ford, Dwayne Wade, Angel Bismark Curiel, Dan Levy, and more celebrities hit up the Oscar after-parties like the 28th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party, 2020 Mercedes-Benz Annual Academy Viewing Party, and the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Launch the gallery below to see more red carpet highlights from the 2020 Oscar parties.
