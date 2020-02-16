Socialite Life
2020 Academy Awards After-Parties Red Carpet Roundup

By Michael Prieve 1
During and after this year’s Academy Awards there were some major Oscar parties that brought out nearly everyone in Hollywood.

Edgar Ramirez, Tom Ford, Dwayne Wade, Angel Bismark Curiel, Dan Levy, and more celebrities hit up the Oscar after-parties like the 28th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party, 2020 Mercedes-Benz Annual Academy Viewing Party, and the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: √âdgar Ram√≠rez attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Tom Ford attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Dan Levy attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Dwyane Wade attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Angel Bismark Curiel attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Launch the gallery below to see more red carpet highlights from the 2020 Oscar parties.

