Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber’s ‘Monster’ and more 2020 American Music Awards highlights

Last night (November 22, 2020) the American Music Awards (AMAs) handed out trophies for their 2020 ceremony with The Weeknd, Doja Cat and Taylor Swift as some of the night’s top winners. Not that anyone truly cares about who won what, it is really more about the performances, which the majority of are usually lip-synced.

Taraji P. Henson hosted the show, which was broadcast from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

As for the musical performances there was …

Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes — “Monster”

justin bieber and shawn mendes killed their first ever performance of monster at the #AMAs pic.twitter.com/kfC3CUY8yl — nikki (@bieberscrush) November 23, 2020

Jennifer Lopez and Maluma — “Pa’ Ti”

Maluma y Jennifer Lopez interpretaron su canción, "Pa' Ti" en los American Music Awards #AMAs. pic.twitter.com/NWsxMr6zaa — HG Media (@hgmediamx) November 23, 2020

Billie Eilish — “Therefore I Am”

Megan Thee Stallion — “Body”

The Weeknd — “In Your Eyes”

THE WEEKND x KENNY G SHUT DOWN LOS ANGELES #AMAs pic.twitter.com/OiDNRLNK6v — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) November 23, 2020

Katy Perry and Darius Rucker — “Only Love”

Katy Perry and Darius Rucker deliver a brilliant performance of 'Only Love' at the #AMAs pic.twitter.com/ToYLHenva2 — Bops and Bangers (@bopsandbangers) November 23, 2020

In case you do care about the winners, the full list of 2020 American Music Awards winners below.

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Taylor Swift

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Doja Cat

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours”

FAVORITE SOCIAL ARTIST

BTS

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO

Taylor Swift, “Cardigan”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK

Justin Bieber

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK

Taylor Swift

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – POP/ROCK

BTS

FAVORITE ALBUM – POP/ROCK

Harry Styles, “Fine Line”

FAVORITE SONG – POP/ROCK

Dua Lipa, “Don’t Start Now”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – COUNTRY

Kane Brown

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST- COUNTRY

Maren Morris

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – COUNTRY

Dan + Shay

FAVORITE ALBUM – COUNTRY

Blake Shelton, “Fully Loaded: God’s Country”

FAVORITE SONG – COUNTRY

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP

Juice WRLD

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP

Nicki Minaj

FAVORITE ALBUM – RAP/HIP-HOP

Roddy Ricch, “Please Forgive Me For Being Anti Social”

FAVORITE SONG – RAP/HIP-HOP

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B

The Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B

Doja Cat

FAVORITE ALBUM – SOUL/R&B

The Weeknd, “After Hours”

FAVORITE SONG – SOUL/R&B

The Weeknd, “Heartless”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – LATIN

Bad Bunny

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST- LATIN

Becky G

FAVORITE ALBUM – LATIN

Bad Bunny, “YHLQMDLG”

FAVORITE SONG – LATIN

Karol G & Nicki Minaj, “Tusa”

FAVORITE ARTIST – ALTERNATIVE ROCK

Twenty One Pilots

FAVORITE ARTIST – ADULT CONTEMPORARY

Jonas Brothers

FAVORITE ARTIST – CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL

Lauren Daigle

FAVORITE ARTIST – ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)

Lady Gaga

FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK

“Birds of Prey: The Album”