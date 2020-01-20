2020 SAG Awards Red Carpet: Dan Levy, Dacre Montgomery, Sterling K Brown, Alexander Skarsgard, and All Stylish the Men

The 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards aka SAG Awards took place last night (January 19, 2020) at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California.

For the most part, it was a traditional tux night, but a few stars actually mixed things up a bit.

Dacre Montgomery, Andrew Scott, Dan Levy, and Sterling K Brown, were among those who opted for something other than a black tux and it paid off well.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: Dacre Montgomery attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors¬†Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: Andrew Scott attends 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: Daniel Levy attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors¬†Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: Sterling K. Brown attends 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Launch the gallery below to check out some of the other red carpet looks from the 2020 SAG Awards.

