Brad Pitt’s SAG Awards Speech Was As Funny As Hell, Plus, the Winners List – WATCH

Brad Pitt‘s acceptance speech at the 2020 SAG Awards was on fire!
The Tinder dating app got an unexpected shout out after the actor won the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for his work in Quentin Tarantino‘s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, with the Pitt admiring the actor statue when he reached the stage before uttering a quip that garnered a raucous laugh from the star-studded crowd.
“I got to add this to my Tinder profile,” Pitt joked.
The actor went on to accept his SAG trophy by poking fun at director Quentin Tarantino’s well-chronicled obsession with his actors’ toes, telling the audience, “I want to thank my costars Leo, Margot Robbie, Margot Robbie’s feet, Margaret Qualley’s feet, Dakota Fanning’s feet… Seriously, Quentin has separated more women from their shoes than the TSA.”
He then went on to joke that the role of Hollywood stuntman Cliff Booth was the role he was born to play.
“Let’s be honest, it was a difficult part: the guy who gets high, takes his shirt off, and doesn’t get along with his wife,” Pitt joked, a line that elicited a whoop and applause from Pitt’s own ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston.
One of the sweetest moments of the night happened backstage. After delivering his speech, Pitt went backstage and stopped to watch Jennifer Aniston deliver her acceptance speech for best actress in Morning Show, smiling and laughing at his former partner’s exuberant remarks.
The pair were later snapped greeting each other, likely to the explosive delight of tabloids all over the world.
A full list of 2020 SAG Awards winners follows below.
Television Awards
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Mahershala Ali, “True Detective”
Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice”
Jared Harris, “Chernobyl”
Jharrel Jerome, “When They See Us”
Sam Rockwell, “Fosse/Verdon” *WINNER
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Patricia Arquette, “The Act”
Toni Collette, “Unbelievable”
Joey King, “The Act”
Emily Watson, “Chernobyl”
Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon” *WINNER
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”
Steve Carell, “The Morning Show”
Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”
Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones” *WINNER
David Harbour, “Stranger Things”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show” *WINNER
Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”
Olivia Colman, “The Crown”
Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”
Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”
Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”
Bill Hader, “Barry”
Andrew Scott, “Fleabag”
Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” *WINNER
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”
Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag” *WINNER
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
“Big Little Lies”
“The Crown” *WINNER
“Game of Thrones”
“The Handmaid’s Tale”
“Stranger Things”
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
“Barry”
“Fleabag”
“The Kominsky Method”
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” *WINNER
“Schitt’s Creek”
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
“Game of Thrones” *WINNER
“GLOW”
“Stranger Things”
“The Walking Dead”
“Watchmen”
Motion Picture Awards
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Christian Bale, “Ford v Ferrari”
Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”
Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”
Taron Egerton, “Rocketman”
Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker” *WINNER
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”
Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”
Lupita Nyong’o, “Us”
Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”
Renée Zellweger, “Judy” *WINNER
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Jamie Foxx, “Just Mercy”
Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”
Al Pacino, “The Irishman”
Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”
Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood” *WINNER
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Laura Dern, “Marriage Story” *WINNER
Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”
Nicole Kidman, “Bombshell”
Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers”
Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
“Bombshell”
“The Irishman”
“Jojo Rabbit”
“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”
“Parasite” *WINNER
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
“Avengers: Endgame” *WINNER
“Ford v Ferrari”
“The Irishman”
“Joker”
“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”
