Brad Pitt’s SAG Awards Speech Was As Funny As Hell, Plus, the Winners List – WATCH

Brad Pitt‘s acceptance speech at the 2020 SAG Awards was on fire!

The Tinder dating app got an unexpected shout out after the actor won the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for his work in Quentin Tarantino‘s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, with the Pitt admiring the actor statue when he reached the stage before uttering a quip that garnered a raucous laugh from the star-studded crowd.

“I got to add this to my Tinder profile,” Pitt joked.

Why don't we ever see Brad Pitt when we're swiping on Tinder?! #sagawards pic.twitter.com/rTkZmhBSZJ — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 20, 2020

The actor went on to accept his SAG trophy by poking fun at director Quentin Tarantino’s well-chronicled obsession with his actors’ toes, telling the audience, “I want to thank my costars Leo, Margot Robbie, Margot Robbie’s feet, Margaret Qualley’s feet, Dakota Fanning’s feet… Seriously, Quentin has separated more women from their shoes than the TSA.”

Brad Pitt, winner Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,’ poses in the press room during the 26th Annual Screen Actors¬†Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. 721430 (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner)

He then went on to joke that the role of Hollywood stuntman Cliff Booth was the role he was born to play.

“Let’s be honest, it was a difficult part: the guy who gets high, takes his shirt off, and doesn’t get along with his wife,” Pitt joked, a line that elicited a whoop and applause from Pitt’s own ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston.

"Seriously, Quentin has separated more women from their shoes than the TSA." Brad Pitt is full of quips as he accepts the #SAGAwards statue for best supporting actor in a film https://t.co/duqdI5q1az pic.twitter.com/Kb1kL0LqR6 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 20, 2020

One of the sweetest moments of the night happened backstage. After delivering his speech, Pitt went backstage and stopped to watch Jennifer Aniston deliver her acceptance speech for best actress in Morning Show, smiling and laughing at his former partner’s exuberant remarks.

Another look at Brad Pitt watching Jennifer Aniston winning her statue for #TheMorningShow at the #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/Wg6vQm8Q1z — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 20, 2020

The pair were later snapped greeting each other, likely to the explosive delight of tabloids all over the world.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston attend the 26th Annual Screen Actors¬†Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. 721313 (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Turner)

A full list of 2020 SAG Awards winners follows below.

Television Awards

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Mahershala Ali, “True Detective”

Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice”

Jared Harris, “Chernobyl”

Jharrel Jerome, “When They See Us”

Sam Rockwell, “Fosse/Verdon” *WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Patricia Arquette, “The Act”

Toni Collette, “Unbelievable”

Joey King, “The Act”

Emily Watson, “Chernobyl”

Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon” *WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Steve Carell, “The Morning Show”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones” *WINNER

David Harbour, “Stranger Things”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show” *WINNER

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Andrew Scott, “Fleabag”

Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” *WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag” *WINNER

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

“Big Little Lies”

“The Crown” *WINNER

“Game of Thrones”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Stranger Things”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

“Barry”

“Fleabag”

“The Kominsky Method”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” *WINNER

“Schitt’s Creek”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

“Game of Thrones” *WINNER

“GLOW”

“Stranger Things”

“The Walking Dead”

“Watchmen”

Motion Picture Awards

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Christian Bale, “Ford v Ferrari”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”

Taron Egerton, “Rocketman”

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker” *WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”

Lupita Nyong’o, “Us”

Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”

Renée Zellweger, “Judy” *WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Jamie Foxx, “Just Mercy”

Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood” *WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Laura Dern, “Marriage Story” *WINNER

Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”

Nicole Kidman, “Bombshell”

Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers”

Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

“Bombshell”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”

“Parasite” *WINNER

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

“Avengers: Endgame” *WINNER

“Ford v Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“Joker”

“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”

