Chris Evans Apple TV+ Series Defending Jacob Gets Release Date

Apple announced the release date for its highly-anticipated limited series starring Chris Evans, Michelle Dockery and more. Defending Jacob debuts April 24 on Apple TV+.

The show tells the story of a father who is dealing with the aftermath of his teenage son being accused of murder. It is based on a novel of the same name.

The first three episodes of Defending Jacob will be available on Apple TV+ starting April 24. New episodes follow on a weekly basis after that.

Starring Chris Evans, Michelle Dockery, Jaeden Martell, Cherry Jones, and Pablo Schreiber, Defending Jacob is based on the 2012 bestselling crime novel by William Landay.

Evans and Dockery play the parents of a 14-year-old boy (Martell) who is accused of murdering a classmate in a small Massachusetts town.

The project is a reunion for Evans and Martell, who starred together in Knives Out. “We were doing Knives Out together in Boston and I was auditioning for this, and [Chris] came up to me and said: ‘Are we doing this? Are you going to be my son?'” Martell said.

Evans, 38, spoke about playing a young dad of a teen in Defending Jacob, explaining that he enjoyed the process quite a lot.

“I actually loved it. It’s the first time I’ve been able to play a parent. I loved it,” Evans told reporters Sunday. “There’s a body language. There’s a posture. There’s so man things, at least that I drew from my own childhood, of what a dad looks and feels like. I really, really, really enjoyed it because it lends itself to complexity and depth of the [story].”

“I think being a parent, I can imagine, unlocks depths of love that you didn’t know you were capable of,” he said. “And I think that it raised the stakes and makes it more interesting. For me, it was a fun place to start of that blinding love at times and how far you can go to keep it pure.”

