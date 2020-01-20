Socialite Life
Male Model Monday: Balázs Kolas, Sebastian Suave, Kacey Carrig & More

By Miu von Furstenberg 6
Male Model Balázs Kolas Photo via Balázs Kolas / Instagram

Welcome to Socialite Life’s Male Model Monday!

Who is ready for some sizzling photos of some very hot male models?

On this Male Model Monday, we are featuring photos from some of the sexiest male models — Balázs Kolas, Sebastian Suave, Kacey Carrig and more!

Check out the photos:

Balázs Kolas is ready for a fight.

Tyler James in Hollywood.

Sebastian Suave is strutting it on the runway.

A smile by Miles McMillan.

View this post on Instagram

😁

A post shared by Miles McMillan (@milesmcmillan) on

Dean Perona is flexing.

We will, Nolan Zarlin.

Gym time with Kacey Carrig.

Mornings with Adam Phillips.

View this post on Instagram

Milk or cereal first ? 🥣

A post shared by 🇬🇧 Adam Phillips (@adamphillips20) on

Tomas Skoloudik in red leather.

Christian Hogue is getting back into the grind.

