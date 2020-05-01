Viral Video

A Squirrel at Cheers, the Best Weather Forecast Ever, Hugs, Sam Heughan and More!

By Michael Prieve
Photo via Joshua Potash/Twitter
0

With all that is going on in the world right now in terms of COVID-19 aka coronavirus, from “stay at home” to quarantine to lockdown to social distancing, laughter and a smile is what we all could use.

So until there is a light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel, every Friday we will be doing a little round-up of fun photos, videos and social media posts in what we’re calling “Feel Good Friday!”

You may have seen some of these already, and if you have, they’re definitely worth a second look and will hopefully bring a smile to your face.

The best weather forecast ever!

I think we all could use to watch this over and over.

How we are all spending our quarantine.

View this post on Instagram

Stay safe fellas! 🙌🏿😂🍷❤️🙏🏿

A post shared by Viola Davis (@violadavis) on

A future firefighter in the making.

Cats versus dogs.

A squirrel at a bar.

Sam Heughan is Da Man.

