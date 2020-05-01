A Squirrel at Cheers, the Best Weather Forecast Ever, Hugs, Sam Heughan and More!

With all that is going on in the world right now in terms of COVID-19 aka coronavirus, from “stay at home” to quarantine to lockdown to social distancing, laughter and a smile is what we all could use.

So until there is a light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel, every Friday we will be doing a little round-up of fun photos, videos and social media posts in what we’re calling “Feel Good Friday!”

You may have seen some of these already, and if you have, they’re definitely worth a second look and will hopefully bring a smile to your face.

The best weather forecast ever!

This is the best weather forecast in the history of television news pic.twitter.com/LhmoJDCkbZ — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) April 30, 2020

I think we all could use to watch this over and over.

Because everything sucks right now — please enjoy 2-minutes of hoomans playing with animals and pets.



Humanity.🌎❤️ pic.twitter.com/hDiQyydihv — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) April 29, 2020

How we are all spending our quarantine.

A future firefighter in the making.

"I did it, daddy!"



A young girl in England decided to get a head start on training to become a firefighter, responding to an "alert" to rescue her baby doll from a fire. https://t.co/ivONxdUO5s pic.twitter.com/GCfYn7arCQ — ABC News (@ABC) April 26, 2020

Cats versus dogs.

Cat vs Dog walk challenge! Looking for more games? Get our CAT FACE game here >> https://t.co/PPp41Pvt6k pic.twitter.com/TNaTanKPAD — The Pet Collective (@PetCollectiveTV) April 26, 2020

A squirrel at a bar.

Someone made a Cheers bar for this squirrel and it’s the best thing I’ve ever seen.



pic.twitter.com/Xm7wn4aB3s — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) April 24, 2020

Sam Heughan is Da Man.

"It’s an intelligent, engaging new comic book movie which will reveal something new each time you watch it!" said actor @SamHeughan about #bloodshot. Read the cover story, https://t.co/wO4k7UpD9D

_#Samheughan pic.twitter.com/2eDy1dxexU — DA MAN Magazine (@DAMAN_Magazine) April 25, 2020

