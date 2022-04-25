Published by

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna were seen in their first public outing since the rapper was arrested at LAX in relation to a shooting that took place last year.

Rihanna is still showing off that baby bump wearing an open, white button up, and shining stripped shorts with a black coat, while A$AP stood by her side wearing an all grey and white floral get up with matching coat and pants with a graphic tee underneath.

The two hit up one of RiRi’s favorite spots, Georgia Baldi in Santa Monica. The dinner party was a sort of replacement baby shower with family and friends.

Sources claim the Umbrella singer had to cancel her originally planned shower after A$AP had a run-in with police at LAX who were waiting for him to return home with the billionaire pop singer.

The 33-year-old rapper was detained Wednesday in connection to a November 2021 shooting near Vista Del Mar with a search warrant executed at his Los Angeles home.

The father-to-be was released after posting $550,000 bail with his pop star baby mama nowhere to be seen.

The two have since reconnected and are trekking along with her pregnancy like nothing had ever happened.

The couple originally flew out to Barbados to avoid the Hollywood rumor mill throwing around accusations of a potential cheating scandal between A$AP and a close business associate connected to RiRi herself.

All parties, including the alleged mistress, have come out against the allegations, but the parents-to-be still thought a tropical getaway was the best route.

It’s still unclear how far along theTake A Bow singer is with her pregnancy other than the fact that she’s well into her third trimester. Rumors have also been swirling around the couple having twins after the pop star made a comment about her “kids.”

She gave an interview with Elle earlier into her pregnancy where she may have slipped in a hint when she quipped about being a “psycho” mom.

“You talk about my kids, it’s over.”