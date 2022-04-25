Socialite Life
Male Model Monday: Elliot Meeten, Stefano Tomadini, Janis Danner, and more
Male Model Monday: Elliot Meeten, Stefano Tomadini, Janis Danner, and more

by
April 25, 2022
Elliot Meeten
Photo by Elliot Meeten/Instagram

Welcome to Socialite Life’s Male Model Monday!

Who is ready for some sizzling photos and a video of some very hot male models?

Every week we feature our favorite male models who are bound to get you all tingly. This week we bring you Elliot Meeten, Stefano Tomadini, Janis Danner, and more!

Check out the pics and videos!

Kyle Kleiboeker serves it.

Aleksandar Rusic hikes up his shorts.

Elliot Meeten is bejeweled.

River Viiperi enjoys life poolside.

Frederico Cola rides it.

Stefano Tomadini in color.

Ikce Wicasa Quiles for 2xist.

Jarrod Scott gives good face.

Benjamin Crofchick and a towel.

Janis Danner shares the beef.

