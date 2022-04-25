Misha Collins straightens things out, clarifies that he is not bisexual

Supernatural star Misha Collins has come out as straight following a very strange moment at a fan convention in which he seemingly confirmed his bisexuality for the first time.

While appearing at Creation Entertainment’s Supernatural Official Convention in New Jersey over the weekend, the actor posed a rather unusual set of questions to the audience.

“By a show of force, how many of you would consider yourself introverts?” he asked. “How many extroverts?” And how many bisexuals?” (ah of course, the three main types of sexuality). Collins then turned to the audience and said, “I’m all three.”

Considering Collins has been married to Victoria Vantoch for over two decades – they have a son and a daughter together – this revelation was noteworthy from an actor who’s mostly kept his offscreen life private over the years.

After his bisexuality claim went viral, however, Collins took to social media to clarify exactly what he meant. “I want to deeply apologise for misspeaking this weekend,” he wrote in the first of a series of apologetic Tweets. “At a fan convention in New Jersey, when I was talking with the audience I said that I was “all three” things: an introvert, an extrovert and a bisexual.

My clumsy intention was to wave off actually discussing my sexuality, but I badly fumbled that and understand that was seen as me coming out as bisexual.”

Collins then confirmed that he’s actually straight. “This was not my intention so I need to correct the record: I am not bisexual. I happen to be straight, but I am also a fierce ally and the last thing I want to do is falsely co-opt the struggles of the LGBTQIA+ community.

I believe and fully support that we need to sanctify the human right to express our identities honestly and to be free to love whomever we choose openly.”

He concluded: “I am deeply sorry for the clumsiness of my language. I want to be a better ally and I feel sick to my stomach that I might have done anything to make things worse. I’m trying to learn, trying to do better and I will keep listening.”

So there you have it – Misha Collins isn’t bisexual after all. We still don’t have confirmation if he is in fact an “introvert” and “extrovert” as he also claimed.

I want to deeply apologize for misspeaking this weekend. At a fan convention in New Jersey, when I was talking with the audience I said that I was “all three” things: an introvert, an extrovert and a bisexual. 1/5 🧵 — Misha Collins (@mishacollins) April 25, 2022

This was not my intention so I need to correct the record: I am not bisexual. I happen to be straight, but I am also a fierce ally and the last thing I want to do is falsely co-opt the struggles of the LGBTQIA+ community. 3/5 — Misha Collins (@mishacollins) April 25, 2022

I am deeply sorry for the clumsiness of my language. I want to be a better ally and I feel sick to my stomach that I might have done anything to make things worse. I’m trying to learn, trying to do better and I will keep listening.



Thanks and I’m sorry,



Misha

5/5 — Misha Collins (@mishacollins) April 25, 2022

THE LATEST ON SL