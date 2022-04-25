Jared Padalecki ‘lucky to be alive’ after ‘very bad’ car accident

Published by

BANG Showbiz English

Jared Padalecki is recovering after he was involved in a “very bad” car accident.

The ‘Supernatural’ star is “lucky to be alive” following the incident, which led to him having to pull out of a planned appearance at a fan convention for the show on Sunday (25.04.22), his co-star Jensen Ackles told the crowd.

Speaking at the Supernatural Official Convention in New Jersey, Jensen told the crowd: “ (Jared) sends his love. I spoke with him yesterday. He’s sad he can’t be here.

“He was in a very bad car accident.

“He wasn’t driving. He was in the passenger seat, and he’s lucky to be alive …

“That airbag packs a punch. He’s like, ‘I feel like I went 12 rounds with Tyson.’

“But he is doing OK, and he’s moving around. But yeah, (it was a) really, really bad car accident.

“Just keep him in your thoughts, send him some love if you get a chance on social and he’ll be back with us soon.”

No further details about the accident have been made public.

Jared previously told fans he would not be able to attend the convention, but did not mention the car crash.

In a post on Twitter, he wrote: “Hey #SpnFamily! Sorry to miss y’all in NYC this weekend.

“Thank you and the #WalkerFamily for all the love and support. Can’t wait to see y’all again.”

Jared is widely known for playing Sam Winchester in 15 seasons of ‘Supernatural’, while Jensen played his onscreen brother Dean.

As well as his role in the hit TV show, Jared has also appeared in ‘Gilmore Girls’ and movies including ‘House of Wax’ and the 2009 remake of ‘Friday The 13th’.

His latest project is playing the title role in ‘Walker’ a reboot of TV show ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ which premiered last year.