Actor Ezra Miller Appears to Choke Woman in Newly Surfaced Video – WATCH

The Perks of Being a Wallflower star Ezra Miller appears to choke a fan in a concerning video circulating on Twitter.

In the video, Miller approaches a young woman and asks if she wants to fight before grabbing her by the neck and pulling her into a wall.

In a disturbing video on Twitter, Miller can be seen approaching a female fan and asking, “Did you want to fight? That’s what you wanna do?” The young woman doesn’t respond, and Miller appears to wrap their hands around her neck and jerk her into a wall.

As they scuffle on the ground, the actor again asks if she wants to fight, until finally the person behind the camera urges them to stop. “Whoa, bro! Bro! Bro! Bro!” they say.

There is no context that clarifies when the 15-second video was taken, if it is a joke, or who is filming, but as of press time, it has been watched more than 2.6 million times.

People were unsure whether the video (see below), which has been circulating on Twitter since Sunday night (April 05, 2020), shows a violent incident or something staged.

But Variety reports that the short video was recorded during a real encounter on April 1 at a bar in Reykjavík, Iceland called Prikið Kaffihús, according to a source there.

The source said Miller was escorted off the premises.

