Adam Demos, Ricky Martin, Manu Rios, and more Insta Snaps

In appreciation of the easy-on-the-eye male celebrities, we bring you Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos from the last week.
Adam Demos by the pool, in bed with Ricky Martin, Manu Rios rocks it, and more Insta Snaps.
Yes, we know that these men are much more than just eye candy; they are all talented in their respective professions. That said, allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.
Check out the pics and videos!
Manu Rios
Pietro Boselli
Thomas Doherty
David Hernandez
Wilson Cruz
Tyson Beckford
Arthur Nory
Ian Somerhalder
Tom Daley
Matt James
William Levy
Boris Kodjoe
Nico Tortorella
Glen Powell
Dwayne Johnson
Adam Demos
Ricky Martin
