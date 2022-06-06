2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards red carpet arrivals: See your favorite celebs at the star-studded event

Radar Online
The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards are finally here, and several celebrities came dressed in their best for the special event.
Stars from film and television gathered at the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles for the star-studded soirée hosted by Vanessa Hudgens, hitting the red carpet in fashionable outfits and stylish suits.
Viewers will get to see who walks away with the golden popcorn trophies in a number of categories including Best Reality Star, Best Kiss and Best Fight.
It will also be a big night for Jack Black, who is set to receive the Comedic Genius Award.
Plus, Jennifer Lopez will be honored with the Generation Award, which “celebrates beloved actors whose diverse contributions to both film and television have turned them into household names.”
Check out the red carpet looks below!
Jennifer Lopez
The A-lister stole the show when she arrived in a black leather ensemble.
Kristin Cavallari
The Hills star stepped out wearing an ab-baring top paired with black bottoms for the affair.
Erika Jayne
Shining bright! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum went for a hot pink ensemble.
G Flip
The singer, who is dating Chrishell Stause, rocked the red carpet in a black get-up.
Bethenny Frankel
The Bravolebrity stunned in a red mini dress paired with butterfly stilettos.
Teresa Giudice & Luis Ruelas
The lovebirds dazzled while posing for photos with Teresa rocking a plunging black gown alongside her suavely dressed beau.
Heather Rae Young
The Selling Sunset bombshell flaunted her legs in a long-sleeve white dress worn with strappy heels.
Lisa Rinna
Chic! The reality star served her own style cues in a form-fitting pantsuit.
Paris Hilton
That’s hot! She commanded the red carpet in a baby blue gown and matching pumps.
Garcelle Beauvais
The Real alum turned heads in a gorgeous purple number.
Jason Oppenheim & Brett Oppenheim
Real estate in the house! The Netflix stars looked handsome while flashing their bright smiles.
Chanel West Coast
Glowing and growing! The Ridiculousness star put her baby bump on display after announcing her pregnancy.
Chrishell Stause
Va-va-voom! She sent temperatures rising in a black crop top paired with sheer-paneled pants.