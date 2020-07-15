Socialite Life
Adam Lambert, Pietro Boselli, Ryan Cooper and More Insta Snaps
Adam Lambert, Pietro Boselli, Ryan Cooper and More Insta Snaps

by
July 15, 2020
Adam Lambert
Photo via Adam Lambert/Instagram

In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos.

Adam Lambert gets shady, Pietro Boselli is a cover boy, Ryan Cooper in the buff, and more!

Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Ricky Martin

View this post on Instagram

SIMPLE #pausaplay LINK IN BIO

A post shared by Ricky (@ricky_martin) on

Ryan Phillippe

View this post on Instagram

WHATS POPPIN brand new phone just dropped it

A post shared by ryan (@ryanphillippe) on

Mehcad Brooks

View this post on Instagram

Now that I have your attention, instead of wondering why you can’t see my useless nipples wonder why the useless law enforcement and judiciary system in #Louisville #Kentucky hasn’t arrested the murderers of #BreonnaTaylor Everyday that @mayorgregfischer allows these murderers to stay on payroll that is bankrolled in part by Breonna’s family is another day he’s implicitly stating “Black Lives Don’t Matter in Louisville”. If we want a civil society you cannot allow murderers to be feeding their families with our taxes. That’s civics 101. You think someone who’s been Mayor for 9 years would comprehend that. Perhaps we should go to his Instagram and tell him how we feel about the fact that he is allowing murderers to still collect a check while the city buys up homes that were “mistakenly targeted by no knock warrants” and gentrifies them in order to create more commerce with your tax dollars. It’s almost as if Mayor Greg Fischer is as useless as my nipples and maybe he should be “X’ed” out in your next election cycle Louisville. #justakidfromaustin who is tired of useless politicians #gaslighting Black Lives and speaking loudly and saying nothing. #blm #blacklivesmatter #wearehere Useless as male nipples. 🤷🏾‍♂️ . . . . . #antiracism #antiracist #mehcadbrooks #blacktraumamatters #malenipplesareuseless #useless #enoughisenough #justiceforbreonnataylor #mbtalks

A post shared by Mehcad ᤅ (@mehcadbrooks) on

Jamie Cepero

Gordon Winarick

View this post on Instagram

Bon @jacquemus

A post shared by Gordon Winarick (@gogetgordon) on

Johnny Sibilly

View this post on Instagram

👨🏽📸: @willmoroski

A post shared by JOHNNY SIBILLY (@johnnysibilly) on

Alex Landi

Ryan Cooper

View this post on Instagram

Camera 📸 @wongsim and “styling” by @admirable_gio

A post shared by Ryan Cooper (@mrryancooper) on

Luke Evans

View this post on Instagram

To give a man a bike, is to give a man freedom.

A post shared by Luke Evans (@thereallukeevans) on

Adam Lambert

View this post on Instagram

JULY VIBE

A post shared by ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert) on

Pietro Boselli

