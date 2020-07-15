Adam Lambert, Pietro Boselli, Ryan Cooper and More Insta Snaps

In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos.

Adam Lambert gets shady, Pietro Boselli is a cover boy, Ryan Cooper in the buff, and more!

Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Ricky Martin

Ryan Phillippe

Mehcad Brooks

Jamie Cepero

Gordon Winarick

Johnny Sibilly

Alex Landi

Ryan Cooper

Luke Evans

Adam Lambert

Pietro Boselli

THE LATEST