Adele Accused of Cultural Appropriation With Bikini Photo
Adele Accused of Cultural Appropriation With Bikini Photo

August 31, 2020
Adele The 54th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Press Room
Photo by Getty Images

Adele has found herself in a bit of social media hot water after posting a photo to mark Notting Hill Carnival, which was canceled this year.

Every year, thousands of people pour out onto the streets of west London for Notting Hill Carnival, the biggest celebration of Caribbean culture anywhere in the world (outside of the Caribbean) and one of the world’s largest festivals.

This year, it was cancelled because the size and location in a big city made it too much of a risk.

Many people have taken to social media to express their disappointment – as did Adele, who posted a photo of herself in a Jamaican flag bikini top and bantu knots with the caption: “Happy what would be Notting Hill Carnival my beloved London.”

People pointed out that Adele’s hairstyle was a form of cultural appropriation, as bantu knots are traditionally worn by African women, or those of African descent. Many also thought her top was just kind of offensive.

Here is s sampling of some of the reactions from Twitter:

X