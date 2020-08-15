Yesterday (August 14, 2020), Adele took to Instagram to promote a book she just read, Untamed: Stop Pleasing, Start Living by Glennon Doyle.

“If you’re ready – this book will shake your brain and make your soul scream,” she captioned the photo. “I am so ready for myself after reading this book! It’s as if I just flew into my body for the very first time. Whew!”

“Anyone who has any kind of capacity to truly let go and give into yourself with any kind of desire to hold on for dear life – Do it. Read it. Live it. Practice it. We are a lot! But we are meant to be a lot! .. “A good life is a hard life!” Read this book and have a highlighter on hand to make notes because you’ll want to refer back to it trust me!”

“I never knew that I am solely responsible for my own joy, happiness and freedom!! Who knew our own liberation liberates those around us? Cause I didn’t!!”

Some fans in the comments were disappointed by the fact that the post was not an announcement about a new song or her upcoming album. “Adele where’s the album?” one fan commented with a laughing face emoji.

To their surprise, the Grammy-winning star replied, though it wasn’t the answer they were likely hoping for. “I honestly have no idea,” she simply wrote.

Photo via Adele/Instagram

