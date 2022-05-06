Published by

BANG Showbiz English

Adele has “never been happier”.

The ‘Easy on Me’ hitmaker turned 34 on Thursday (05.05.22) and reflected on the positive changes in her life as she thanked fans for their well-wishes on her special day.

Sharing two bare-faced photos of herself in a Carolina Herrera minidress on Instagram taken by photographer Raven B. Varona, she wrote: “What a difference a year makes! If time keeps healing and smoothing out all the creases in my life like it does as the years fly by, then I can’t wait to be 60! I’ve never been happier! So many lessons, so many blessings to be grateful for. This is 34, and I love it here!Thank you for the birthday love as always x(sic)”

Adele – who has nine-year-old son Angelo with ex-husband Simon Konecki and is in a relationship with Rich Paul – later donned matching striped pyjamas to celebrate with friends including Raven, stylist Jamie Mizrahi, travel writer Jedidiah Jenkins and Crown + Conquer founder April McDaniel.

Jedidiah shared a post on Instagram Story featuring a smiling Adele and the rest of the group sleeping.

He wrote: ” ‘We’re all gonna watch Sleeping with the Enemy. I think I’m entering my Julia Roberts era?’ – Birthday girl.

“‘Oooh I’ve never seen it. Perfect, we’re in.’ ” – us.(sic)”

The ‘Chasing Pavements’ singer recently teased she’s planning to have another child.

Discussing her delayed Las Vegas residency, she said: “Imagine if I have to cancel because I am having a baby!

“We are now working our a**** off, but I don’t want to announce a new set of dates until I know everything will definitely be ready.

“The sooner I can announce the better, but I just can’t in case we are not ready in time. It is absolutely 100% happening this year.

“It has to happen this year because I’ve got plans for next year.”

The ‘Hello’ hitmaker is keen to add to her brood but admitted motherhood has been exhausting.

She said: “It takes me a while to recharge, and I would like to have more children – I only just feel like I’ve caught up with my sleep from nine years ago when I had my son.”