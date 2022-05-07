Cheyenne Jackson, Charlie Puth, Joel Kim Booster, and more Insta Snaps

Photo via Cheyenne Jackson/Instagram
In appreciation of the easy-on-the-eye male celebrities, we bring you Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos from the last week.
Cheyenne Jackson by the pool, Charlie Puth‘s crack, Joel Kim Booster embraces the thong, Chris Salvatore licks it, Charles Melton and a mirror, Wilson Cruz is up to something, Adam Demos hits the gym, and more Insta Snaps.
Yes, we know that these men are much more than just eye candy, all talented in their respective professions. That said, allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.
Check out the pics and videos!
Bruno Alcantara
David Hernandez
Trevor Donovan
Justin Theroux
Charlie Puth
Tom Daley
Taylor Lautner
Alan Ritchson
Ronnie Woo
Matt James
Jonathan Bennett
Cheyenne Jackson
Chris Salvatore
Joel Kim Booster
Charles Melton
Wilson Cruz
Adam Demos
