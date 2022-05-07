Socialite Life
Cheyenne Jackson, Charlie Puth, Joel Kim Booster, and more Insta Snaps
by
May 7, 2022
Cheyenne Jackson
Photo via Cheyenne Jackson/Instagram

In appreciation of the easy-on-the-eye male celebrities, we bring you Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos from the last week.

Cheyenne Jackson by the pool, Charlie Puth‘s crack, Joel Kim Booster embraces the thong, Chris Salvatore licks it, Charles Melton and a mirror, Wilson Cruz is up to something, Adam Demos hits the gym, and more Insta Snaps.

Yes, we know that these men are much more than just eye candy, all talented in their respective professions. That said, allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Check out the pics and videos!

Bruno Alcantara

David Hernandez

Trevor Donovan

Justin Theroux

Charlie Puth

Tom Daley

Taylor Lautner

Alan Ritchson

Ronnie Woo

Matt James

Jonathan Bennett

Cheyenne Jackson

Chris Salvatore

Joel Kim Booster

Charles Melton

Wilson Cruz

Adam Demos

